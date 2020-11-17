Automotive Aftermarket Market Size and Share 2020 by Industry Impact, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

The report on the “Automotive Aftermarket Market” covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics.

Automotive Aftermarket market size is valued at 215.32 Bn US$ and will increase to 288.20 Bn US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during forecast period.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Aftermarket market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Automotive Aftermarket market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Seiki Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Lear Corporation

Valeo SA

Faurecia

Tenneco Inc.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Akebono Brake Corporation

3M Company

Others

Market Segment:

By Replacement Parts Type

Battery

Brake Pads

Filters

Gaskets & Seals

Lighting Components

Body Parts

Wheels

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Aftermarket are as follows:

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019-2026

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Automotive Aftermarket market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics – Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

……………

11.Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Company Profiles 1

11.5.2 Company Profiles 2

11.5.3 Company Profiles 3

11.5.4 Company Profiles 4

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.6 Company Profiles 6

11.5.7 Company Profiles 7

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

12.Strategic Recommendations

Continued……………….

