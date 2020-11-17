Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size 2020 Analysis By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

The report on the “Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market” covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics.

Electric Vehicle Powertrain market size is valued at 7.99 Bn US$ and will increase to 64.87 Bn US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of 28.5% during forecast period.

The Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Market Segment:

By Component Type

Electric Motor

Converter

Inverter

Power Distribution Module (PDM)

Transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Buses & Coaches

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle Powertrain are as follows:

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019-2026

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics – Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

……………

11.Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Company Profiles 1

11.5.2 Company Profiles 2

11.5.3 Company Profiles 3

11.5.4 Company Profiles 4

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.6 Company Profiles 6

11.5.7 Company Profiles 7

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

12.Strategic Recommendations

Continued……………….

