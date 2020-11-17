Dental Air Polishing Market Research Trends Analysis by 2019-2029

Global Dental Air Polishing Market: Overview

Air polishing refers to the utilization of sodium bicarbonate or glycine powder, water, and compressed air to cause disruption in the formation of oral biofilm. It also helps in the removal of any stain on surfaces of tooth. This process demand very cautious angulation so as to prevent trauma on oral soft tissues. This method of polishing is a minimally invasive technique that plays an important role in the removal of harmful plaque from teeth as well. Growing popularity of this procedure in the dental applications is expected to foster growth of the global dental air polishing market in the years to come.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6854

Dental air polishing unit is widely regarded as an alternative to the method of rubber cup polishing, which is extensively utilized in the stain removal process. These air polishers are able to clean teeth through spraying of a slurry of air polishing powder, such as calcium carbonate, calcium sodium phosphosilicate, glycine, and sodium bicarbonate. In accordance with the dental needs of patients, various powders are utilized, such as glycine powder finds use in the treatment of sensitive teeth. Availability of such varied options depending on the type of teeth is likely to drive the expansion of the global dental air polishing market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three important parameters considered for segmentation of the global dental air polishing market include type, end user, application, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Dental Air Polishing Market: Notable Developments

The global dental air polishing market has come across some important developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In August 2020, Leading Japanese manufacturer of industrial machineries, NSK Ltd, has entered into collaboration with a renowned manufacturer of dental equipment and furniture, DCI Edge. The NLZ E Electric Motor system of NSK has been incorporated into the all the delivery systems of DCI Edge delivery systems. This is likely to act in favor of both the companies widening their reach across the globe and increasing revenue.

Some of the key players in the global dental air polishing market comprise the below-mentioned:

KaVo Dental GmbH

TPC Advanced Technology, Inc.

MK-dent GmbH

NSK Ltd

MICRON Technology Inc

Dentsply Sirona

Global Dental Air Polishing Market: Key Trends

The global dental air polishing market is marked with the presence of several drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These market dynamics are expected to shape the contours of the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

High Prevalence of Dental Problems Worldwide to Boost Demand in the Market

One of the main reasons for the considerable growth of the global dental air polishing market is the high prevalence of dental issues all over the world. According to the estimates of World Health Organization or WHO, nearly 2.3 billion people suffered from some kind of tooth decay in the permanent teeth. Along with that, almost 530 million children suffered from tooth decay in 2019. Such high prevalence of dental problems is likely to augur well for the market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The dental air polishers find wide use in the reduction of stains, plaque, and biofilms from teeth. The dental air polishing system causes less exhaustion in the operator as compared to the method of rubber cup polishing. With the use of air polisher, clinicians are able to clean the teeth in deep groves and cavities of the teeth, sans application of any pressure. The hassle-free way and efficiency of this system is anticipated to foster growth of the global dental air polishing market in the years to come.

Global Dental Air Polishing Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering the regional segmentations, North America is anticipated to emerge as one of the dominant regions in the global dental air polishing market. Very high consumption of fast food and junk food in the region has resulted in the increased intake of salt, fats, sugar, and calories, which often leads to various oral diseases. This factor is estimated to trigger growth of the dental air polishing market in North America in the years to come.

The global dental air polishing market is segmented as:

Product Type

Table Top Air Polishing Unit

Hand Held Air Polishing Unit

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Application

Periodontitis

Whitening

Cleaning

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6854

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050