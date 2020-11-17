Bipolar Forceps Market Statistics, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2029

Bipolar Forceps Market: Overview

Bipolar forceps have been extensively utilized in electrosurgery. In particular, nonstick bipolar forceps have seen widespread interest among surgeons for different specialties. Rise in use of these instruments in neurosurgeries is also boosting the evolution of the bipolar forceps. Over the past few years, sticking of regular bipolar forceps has been a telling concern, and product developers are leaning on overcoming the constraints for surgeons making repeated use of bipolar cautery. In some cases, the use of cushioned padding facilitates the surgery without surgeons having to compromise on the accuracy. Further, it is important to maintain the right elasticity in case repeated use is made of bipolar forceps when nonstick products are not used.

The study on the bipolar forceps takes a closer look at the various growth parameters and the potential opportunities in key product segments. The report analysts also offers a scrutiny of the major technological advances in surgeries where they are used and the factors that drive the demand.

Bipolar Forceps Market: Key Trends

The adoption of bipolar forceps that allows precise delivery and visualization to surgeons within a narrow field of view has boosted the sales in the bipolar forceps market. The increasing trend of disposable bipolar cautery has spurred revenue generation in the bipolar forceps market. Further, a product category that is proving promising is bipolar forceps with a special type of nonstick coatings. This has opened some niche avenue for medical device manufacturers in the market.

The high safety proposition associated with disposable bipolar forceps is a notable trend that has underpinned the preference of these over reusable ones. However, healthcare industry may still use reusable ones due to cost-effectiveness of these. Growing patient awareness about the use of medical instruments that boost the surgical outcomes is a notable factor bolstering the expansion of new prospects in the bipolar forceps market. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is a key factor boosting the adoption of bipolar forceps in electrosurgery.

Rise in elderly populations in numerous developing and developed nations is a trend spurring the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Further, ambulatory surgical center is likely to a highly lucrative segment throughout the forecast period.

Bipolar Forceps Market: Competitive Dynamics

Medical device manufacturers are incorporating high-performing materials for the making of bipolar forceps. Several prominent players are eyeing opportunities in the regions with high unmet need. Some key players are keen on constant product innovations. Companies are increasingly focused on developing products that meet the comfort of surgeons and patients as well as boost surgical outcomes, especially in more delicate surgeries. For instance, they are focusing on the surface of the forceps tips.

A growing number of players in key lucrative markets are further consolidating their shares by engaging in collaborations and partnerships. A few aspiring players are engaging in licensing deals.

Some of the well-entrenches stakeholders in the competitive landscape in the bipolar forceps market are Surgical Holdings, Stingray Surgical Products, LLC, Integra LifeSciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and KLS Martin. Top players are relentlessly focused on raising the bar higher for minimally invasive surgeries.

Bipolar Forceps Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific is expected to hold consistently high revenue potential. For many key industry stakeholders, the region has been avenue for some of the new revenue streams. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and associated mortality with it have spurred demand for minimally invasive electrosurgeries. This has spurred the sales of bipolar forceps in the region. Strides made in electrosurgeries in neurology in the North America has fueled the prospects of this region also.

