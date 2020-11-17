Periodontal Scalers and Curettes Market Latest Trends and Analysis Future Growth Study by 2029

Periodontal Scalers and Curettes Market: Overview

The drive for periodontal scalers and curettes market stems from the growing awareness about the problems of plaque and calculus (hardened plaque) from tooth surfaces and gingival roots. Constant advances have been made in periodontal instruments and instrumentation, propelling the demand for these in dental clinics. Rise in demand for periodontal scaling procedures among adolescents and young adults in numerous emerging economies around the world has helped drive the evolution of the periodontal scalers and curettes market. Scalers in contrast to curettes, which is universal, are used only for supra-gingival use.

Key product categories in the periodontal scalers and curettes market are mechanical and oscillatory. Key blade types are curved and straight. A better understanding on the anatomy of these instruments have guided the apt sharpening techniques. A properly sharpened periodontal scalers and curettes ensures high patient comfort and less fatigue for dentists and patients. A number of sharpening stones have come to the fore.

Periodontal Scalers and Curettes Market: Key Trends

The demand for dental cleaning procedures has bolstered the prospects in the periodontal scalers and curettes market. Rise in demand for periodontal procedures for alleviating clinical problems associated with tooth decay and cavities, and removal of teeth stains. Growing awareness about oral care has spurred the prospects in the periodontal scalers and curettes market.

The rising global burden of oral diseases, notably tooth decay in schoolchildren and adults, has fuelled the prospects in the periodontal scalers and curettes market. Oral diseases, including severe periodontal (gum) disease, affects 3.9 billion people worldwide, dental caries being the most prevalent per the Global Burden of Disease Study. A large percentage of population in developed nations, such as in the U.S., suffer with gingivitis and periodontitis.

Rise in popularity of oscillatory segment in the periodontal therapy has spurred revenue contribution to the global periodontal scalers and curettes market.

Periodontal Scalers and Curettes Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies with prominent presence in the curved or angled periodontal scalers and curettes market are leaning on technological and design advancements, especially pertaining to curved or angled periodontal scalers and curettes. Several advancements have been successful in better adaptability and accessibility for dentists. Calculus deposited in the anterior teeth pose challenges for device makers as well as are a promising avenues for technological innovations in the market.

Key players in the market are Micron Corporation, EMS Medical, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC., Flight Dental Systems, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., A-dec Inc., ColteneWhaledentPvt. Ltd., and Den-Mat Holdings LLC.

Periodontal Scalers and Curettes Market: Regional Assessment

North America has been a remarkably lucrative periodontal scalers and curettes market. Rise in demand for instrumentation for oral care has spurred the revenue generation potential. In the U.S. alone, US$110 billion are put on oral healthcare. Industrialized nations in general have seen the demand for periodontal instrumentation to meet the needs of patients with dental caries. Behavioural factors, such as excessive consumption of table sugar, have been one of the key dietary factors causing dental caries. The high incidence of periodontal gum diseases is also due to high consumption of sugars in from snacks and processed foods, thereby bolstering the demand potential in the periodontal scalers and curettes market.

