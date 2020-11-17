Gastroparesis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s “Gastroparesis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroparesis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroparesis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts:

Gastroparesis affects female more than the male population. Out of 100,000 people, about 10 men and about 40 women have gastroparesis. Gastroparesis prevalence was 24.2 per 100,000 persons for both genders where 9.6 per 100,000 is for men and 37.8 per 100,000 is for women. DelveInsight’s analysts have assessed total prevalent population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM ranges from 33,690,400 in 2017 during the study period [2017–2030], and is expected to increase by 2030.

Key benefits of Reports

Gastroparesis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Gastroparesis epidemiology and Gastroparesis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

“The age- and sex-standardized gastroparesis prevalence in 2016 was 13.84 per 100,000 persons.”

Gastroparesis is a disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying of solid food in the absence of a mechanical obstruction of the stomach, resulting in the cardinal symptoms of early satiety, postprandial fullness, nausea, vomiting, belching and bloating. Gastroparesis is now recognized as part of a broader spectrum of gastric neuromuscular dysfunction that includes impaired gastric accommodation.

The most common cause of Gastroparesis is diabetes mellitus type 1 or type 2. High levels of glucose in the blood can cause chemical changes to the vagus nerve. This type of Gastroparesis can be especially dangerous, because the delayed gastric emptying leads to more intense blood sugar spikes in those with diabetes, causing a cycle of blood sugar highs and lows that continues to affect the vagus nerve.

Gastroparesis is typically associated with some form of damage to the vagus nerve, which can occur in a range of situations, including from various mineral deficiencies, eating disorders, opioid medications, certain antidepressants, and surgeries in the upper gastrointestinal tract, such as gastrectomy or bariatric surgery. Other causes of gastroparesis, although very rare, include.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Gastroparesis treatment scenario in the upcoming years: –

Gastroparesis Drugs covered

Reglan Motilium (Domperidone) Relamorelin Gimoti (Metoclopramide Nasal Spray) CIN-102 Velusetrag CNSA-001 TAK 906 Nimacimab

And many others

The key players in Gastroparesis market are:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Janssen Allergan Evoke Pharma Vanda Pharmaceuticals Theravance Biopharma Censa Pharmaceuticals Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals) Bird Rock Bio

And many others

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Gastroparesis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Gastroparesis Gastroparesis: Market Overview at a Glance Gastroparesis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Gastroparesis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Gastroparesis Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Gastroparesis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Gastroparesis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

