Gastroparesis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight’s “Gastroparesis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroparesis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroparesis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- Gastroparesis affects female more than the male population.
- Out of 100,000 people, about 10 men and about 40 women have gastroparesis.
- Gastroparesis prevalence was 24.2 per 100,000 persons for both genders where 9.6 per 100,000 is for men and 37.8 per 100,000 is for women.
- DelveInsight’s analysts have assessed total prevalent population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM ranges from 33,690,400 in 2017 during the study period [2017–2030], and is expected to increase by 2030.
“The age- and sex-standardized gastroparesis prevalence in 2016 was 13.84 per 100,000 persons.”
Gastroparesis is a disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying of solid food in the absence of a mechanical obstruction of the stomach, resulting in the cardinal symptoms of early satiety, postprandial fullness, nausea, vomiting, belching and bloating. Gastroparesis is now recognized as part of a broader spectrum of gastric neuromuscular dysfunction that includes impaired gastric accommodation.
The most common cause of Gastroparesis is diabetes mellitus type 1 or type 2. High levels of glucose in the blood can cause chemical changes to the vagus nerve. This type of Gastroparesis can be especially dangerous, because the delayed gastric emptying leads to more intense blood sugar spikes in those with diabetes, causing a cycle of blood sugar highs and lows that continues to affect the vagus nerve.
Gastroparesis is typically associated with some form of damage to the vagus nerve, which can occur in a range of situations, including from various mineral deficiencies, eating disorders, opioid medications, certain antidepressants, and surgeries in the upper gastrointestinal tract, such as gastrectomy or bariatric surgery. Other causes of gastroparesis, although very rare, include.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Gastroparesis treatment scenario in the upcoming years: –
- Reglan
- Motilium (Domperidone)
- Relamorelin
- Gimoti (Metoclopramide Nasal Spray)
- CIN-102
- Velusetrag
- CNSA-001
- TAK 906
- Nimacimab
And many others
The key players in Gastroparesis market are:
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen
- Allergan
- Evoke Pharma
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Theravance Biopharma
- Censa Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals)
- Bird Rock Bio
And many others
