Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Myelodysplastic Syndrome was reported very rare in young people with an incident rate of less than 1 per 100,000 before age 50 years and approximately 2 per 100,000 between ages 50 and 60 years. Myelodysplastic Syndrome incidence rises significantly after age 60 years: approximately 8 per 100,000 between ages 60 and 70 years and greater than 20 per 100,000 after age 70 years. The rate of diagnosis is consistently high in the United States. The United States has the highest percentage of incident patients. Spain has consistently shown lowest treatable population among EU5.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome constitute a group of clonal myeloid neoplasms characterized by anemia or other cytopenias due to ineffective hematopoiesis, abnormal blood, and bone marrow cell morphology, as well as, the risk for clonal evolution and progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Although the causative agents for MDS are not specific; however a various range of factors such as genetic mutations, exposure to toxic heavy metals, harmful chemicals (such as tobacco, pesticides, and benzene) along with prior exposure to chemotherapy or radiation therapy may act as trigger points.

Currently, the detected recurrent mutations involve nearly 30 genes, which are mainly classified into four functional groups.

Oncogenes/Tumor suppressor genes that constitute common molecular defects in myelodysplastic syndromes are TP53, NRAS, EVI1, and others.

WHO classified MDS into several subtypes, including unilineage dysplasia (SLD), multilineage dysplasia (MLD), ring sideroblasts (RS), excess blasts (EB), isolated del (5q), and unclassifiable (U) depending on the abnormal blood cell production, the number of blast cells and, the likelihood of formation of MDS into AML.

Some patients have MDS cells in their bone marrow even after the treatment, and this condition is called refractory MDS. While some patients have a return of MDS cells in the marrow and a decrease in normal blood cells after remission, which is called a relapse.

Patients with MDS collectively have a high symptom burden and are also at risk of death from complications of cytopenias and AML.

Refractory MDS is typically treated with a different treatment than the first therapy used, and relapsed MDS is typically treated with either the same treatment used before or a different standard treatment.

No standard exists for the treatment of MDS relapsing after allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

Guadecitabine (SGI-110) Rigosertib CC-90009 CYAD-02 APR-246

And many others

The key players in Myelodysplastic Syndrome market are:

Astex Pharmaceuticals Onconova Therapeutics Celgene Celyad Aprea Therapeutics

And many others

Table of contents

Report Introduction Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance Myelodysplastic Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Myelodysplastic Syndrome Country- Wise Epidemiology Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatments & Medical Practices Myelodysplastic Syndrome Marketed Therapies Myelodysplastic Syndrome Emerging Therapies Key Cross Competition Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size 7MM Myelodysplastic Syndrome Country-Wise Market Analysis United States Market Size Germany Market Size France Market Size Italy Market Size Spain Market Size United Kingdom Market Size Japan Market Size Market Drivers Market Barriers Myelodysplastic Syndrome Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

