Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Outlook 2020: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
An ASIC is an integrated circuit made for a specific user or a particular electronic system..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Linear Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation
Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
- This report focuses on the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The versatility and mass production of digital integrated circuits have greatly reduced the cost of electronic products, and promoted the popularization of computer communication and electronic products. At the same time, it also created the contradiction between general and special, and the disconnection between system design and circuit production. At the same time, the larger the size of the integrated circuit, the more difficult it is to change the specific requirements when setting up the system. In order to solve these problems, an application-specific integrated circuit featuring user participation in the design has emerged, which can realize optimal design of the whole system, superior performance and strong confidentiality.The ASIC can integrate the functions of several, dozens, or even hundreds of general-purpose small and medium-sized integrated circuits that respectively undertake some functions on one chip, thereby integrating the entire system on one chip to realize the system needs. . It optimizes the circuit of the whole machine, reduces the number of components, shortens the wiring, reduces the volume and weight, and improves the system reliability. The product features strong function and variety; but the batch size is small, the design cycle is long, and the process production and testing difficulty increases, so the cost is high.The worldwide market for Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 27000 million US$ in 2023, from 17200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
