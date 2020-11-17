NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market 2020 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, consumption by Regional data, Trends, Investigation and Growth, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025
A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed independently in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Competitive Landscape and NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron)Market Share Analysis
NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:
Hitachi Metals,,MMC,,Vacuumschmelze,,TDK,,Zhenfhai Magnetic,,Ningbo Yunsheng,,Tianhe Magnets,,Shougang Magnetic Material,,Jingci Magne,,
Market segmentation
NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Segment by Type covers:
NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Report:
- This report focuses on the NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The growing demand for high magnetic strength and miniaturization of equipment in existing and emerging applications is majorly driving the global market for NdFeB magnets. The government initiatives to stimulate the use of green technologies so as to decrease the greenhouse gas emissions is expected to drive the growth of the global NdFeB magnet market. The high cost, low Curie temperature and propensity to undergo oxidation represent the major constraints to the applications of NdFeB magnets. Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. South America’s market is predicted to experience high growth and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a fast pace on account of increasing demand from end user industries, particularly in countries such as China and Japan. The market in Europe increased slowly.The worldwide market for NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) market are also given.
