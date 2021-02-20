Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market, By Testing Type (Pathogens, GMO, Toxins, Pesticides, Others), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Rapid Assay, Flow Cytometry, Others), Food Tested (Meat & Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Food Products), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Food safety testing market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.93% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on food safety testing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

This food safety testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on food safety testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The main factors contributing to the market growth include factors such as rising foodborne disease outbreaks, stringent food industry regulations, increased food trade globalization, advances in technology, increased demand for convenience and packaged food products, and increased incidence of chemical contamination outbreaks in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the food safety testing market. Whereas, the complexity of testing methods and lack of coordination of regulations were the major challenges for food safety testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type, technology, and food tested. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of testing type, the food safety testing market is segmented into pathogens, GMO, toxins, pesticides, and others. Pathogens segment is further segmented into salmonella, listeria, e.coli, campylobacter and other pathogens. On the basis of technology, the food safety testing market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, microarrays, rapid assay, flow cytometry, and others. On the basis of food tested, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat & poultry products, dairy products, processed foods, fruits & vegetables, and other food products.

The country section of the food safety testing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

The countries covered in the food safety testing market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC). During the forecast period, Japan and China are growing with the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region which is projected to be the fastest growing market. Market growth is attributed to the growing international trade that has mandated testing of food safety to comply with the regulatory standards.

The major players covered in the food safety testing market report are Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ALS Limited., TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP, Intertek Group plc, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, LabCorp, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories Inc., and Genetic ID NA, Inc. among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

