Rift Valley Fever Vaccines Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

About Rift Valley Fever Vaccines:

Rift Valley fever (RVF) is a mosquito-borne zoonotic viral disease endemic to Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. High rates of abortion among infected ruminants and hemorrhagic fever in infected humans are major public health concerns.

Major players covered in this report:

OBP

Veterinary Serum and Vaccine Research Institute

Medgene Labs

Onderstepoort Biological Products

Rift Valley Fever Vaccines Market by Types:

Inactivated

Live Rift Valley Fever Vaccines Market by Applications:

People

Cattle

Sheep

Goats