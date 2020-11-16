Hazardous Lighting Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Hazardous Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352780

Scope of the Report:

The hazardous lighting market is attributed to the substitution of older lighting technologies by newer ones, due to their longer operational lifespan, lower energy consumption, and higher operating temperature range. Increasing adoption among different end-user industries such as oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceutical is boosting the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The hazardous lighting market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2024. IIoT integration will expand with LED light penetration. By integrating Wi-Fi boosters, sensors that can detect airborne pollutants, or RFID tags or volumetric sensors that can measure storage capacity and product volume, LED lighting can become an integral part of an IIoT solution that enhances overall productivity and visibility in the hazardous location.

– Replacement of traditional lighting systems with LEDs is driving the market because of their ability to dramatically reduce energy consumption and as they contain no hazardous chemicals their disposal contains less of hazardous effects.

– Regulatory standards promoting the use of lighting is driving the market as industry and regulatory standards define the criteria for designating a work area as a hazardous location and atmosphere around an industrial or manufacturing facility, for example, might include concentrations of flammable vapors, dusts, or fibers, by which demand of lighting which contain light fixtures with stronger housing and tempered glass that encase sparks and other potential ignition sources away from a flammable substance is greatly increasing.

– However, rising environmental concern is restraining the market as the quality of diodesâ€™ lighting is highly dependent on the ambient operating temperature. At high temperatures there are changes in the parameters of the current passing through the semiconductor elements, which can lead to burning out the module, especially LED. This issue affects the places and surfaces exposed to very rapid increases of temperature or very high temperature (steel mills). Major Key Players:

Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd)

Emerson Industrial Automation

Digital Lumens Inc.

Unimar Inc.

GE Lighting LLC

Chalmit Lighting Limited

Worksite Lighting LLC

Hilclare Limited

AZZ Lighting Systems