Hazardous Lighting Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Hazardous Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352780
Scope of the Report:
The hazardous lighting market is attributed to the substitution of older lighting technologies by newer ones, due to their longer operational lifespan, lower energy consumption, and higher operating temperature range. Increasing adoption among different end-user industries such as oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceutical is boosting the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352780
Key Market Trends:
LED Lighting to Account for Significant Market Share
– LED lighting for hazardous locations holds the potential to save operating and maintenance costs for facilities operators. LED luminaires are rated for use in areas where flammable gases and vapors are present under conditions defined by NEC Class I, Division 2 and IEC Zone 2.
– LEDs produce no harmful ultraviolet or infrared radiation. These properties offer many benefits by lowering cooling costs, simplifying maintenance, prolonging product life, avoiding damage to eyes and sensitive equipment, and providing a margin of safety in a hazardous environment.
– Mining applications are often subjected to high vibrations, debris, chemicals and explosive solutions and LED contain no moving parts and are more durable and better withstand shock and corrosion and their ability to ignite spark free is added advantage to it.
Asia-Pacific to Gain Significant Market Share
– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share owing to the high industrial and infrastructure development in the region and the need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across the hazardous industrial application is increasing.
– Growth in Chinese demand for LNG in line with its coal-to-gas switching policy coincides with rising demand for LNG in Asia-Pacific, by which new oil and gas plant project is projected to grow in India, China and Indonesia, which will increase the demand of lighting in the hazardous location in oil and gas industry.
– Moreover, China has 305 planned and announced petrochemical plants, with a total capacity of about 152.4 mtpa, by 2030 with major capacity additions coming from Hengli Petrochemical and China Petrochemical Corp., due to which there is high demand of hazardous lighting in this country, especially for LED lighting as China has the most significant market regarding LED Lights
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352780
Hazardous Lighting Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Lighting Systems With LEDs
4.3.2 Regulatory Standards Promoting the Use of Lighting
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rising Environmental Concerns
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 LED Lighting
5.1.2 Incandescent Lighting
5.1.3 HID Lighting
5.1.4 Fluorescent Lighting
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Class
5.2.1 Class I
5.2.2 Class II
5.2.3 Class III
5.3 By Hazardous Zone
5.3.1 Zone 0
5.3.2 Zone 20
5.3.3 Zone 1
5.3.4 Zone 21
5.3.5 Zone 2
5.3.6 Zone 22
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Oil & Gas
5.4.2 Power Generation
5.4.3 Chemical & Petrochemical
5.4.4 Pharmaceutical
5.4.5 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd)
6.1.2 Emerson Industrial Automation
6.1.3 Digital Lumens Inc.
6.1.4 Unimar Inc.
6.1.5 GE Lighting LLC
6.1.6 Chalmit Lighting Limited
6.1.7 Worksite Lighting LLC
6.1.8 Hilclare Limited
6.1.9 AZZ Lighting Systems
6.1.10 Larson Electronics
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Axial Cooling Fans Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Automobile Parking Hoop Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Heat Transfer Oil Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Tractor Transmission System Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Antimicrobial Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Custom Application Development Service Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024
Workflow Management Software Module Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Smart Transportation System Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Sulphonated Napthalene Formaldehyde Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Ethanol Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
High Purity Silicon Tetrachloride Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co