Acousto Optic Devices Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Acousto Optic Devices Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acousto Optic Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Acousto-optic devices are widely used with laser systems internally or externally for the electronic control of the position and intensity of the laser beam. The methods of modulation of optical beams through acousto-optics find wide applications in spectroscopy, optics and laser technology. the study considers the finished acousto-optic device ready for the end-user industry application. The operation of acousto-optic devices is based on the phenomenon of light diffraction by ultrasonic waves in crystals.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Laser Processing Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Laser Processing Acousto Optic Devices are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components. Various players in this market provide high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which boosts the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Laser processing acousto-optic devices have a lot of opportunities.
– Laser Systems are adopted by various manufacturing plants worldwide to ensure precision in welding, cutting, engraving, and marking of products. Lasers are also used in the automotive industry to cut composite material and airbag cloth.
– Some other applications and uses in the automotive sector are welding of components such as gears, doors, and powertrains. The packaging industry uses laser systems to mark batch numbers and expiration dates. Thus, the rising investments in manufacturing facilities will drive the demand for laser systems, in turn, driving the acousto-optic devices market.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This region is fast picking up pace in the acousto-optic market owing to growing industrialization and adoption of optical technologies to provide accurate solutions by developing countries. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the major markets.
– The huge growth in the semiconductor industry, along with emerging applications of acousto optic devices are some of the reasons contributing to the growth of the overall market. Due to the rapid industrialization in this region is contributing to the growth of this market.
– Due to increasing demand for laser devices by the automotive industry, there is a growth in this market. For instance, laser devices are increasingly being used by automotive manufacturers for cutting and welding body parts such as seat backs and door panels. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2016, 28,118,794 vehicles were produced in China. Similarly, 4,488,965 and 9,204,590 vehicles were produced in India and Japan respectively in 2016.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Acousto Optic Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Laser Applications
4.3.2 Increase in the Number of Modulators
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Cost and Increasing R&D Expenses
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Modulators
5.1.2 Deflectors
5.1.3 Frequency Shifter
5.1.4 Q-Switches
5.1.5 Tunable Filters
5.1.6 Other Device Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Material Processing
5.2.2 Laser Processing
5.2.3 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the world
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Gooch and Housego PLC
6.1.2 Brimrose Corporation Of America
6.1.3 Isomet Corporation
6.1.4 Harris Corporation
6.1.5 AMS Technologies AG
6.1.6 AA Opto Electronics Ltd.
6.1.7 IntraAction Corporation
6.1.8 Lightcomm Technology Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 A.P.E. Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH
6.1.10 Coherent Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
