Internet of Nano Things Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Internet of Nano Things Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Internet of Nano Things market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Interconnection of nanoscale devices with existing communication networks and ultimately the Internet defines a new networking paradigm called â€œInternet of Nano-Thingsâ€. This report segments the market by Device (Nano Cameras, Nano Phones, Nanosensors, Nano Processors, Nano-Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano-Antennas, Nano Transceivers), End-user (Healthcare, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Defense & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Retail), and Geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The expectations of a better quality of life coupled with the aging population and the changing lifestyles have resulted in an increase in demand for more efficient and affordable and improved healthcare.

– For instance, Cambridge University nanotech researchers collaborated with a US insurer and other corporate players to explore the commercial potential of an intelligent lavatory that capture’s massive amount of key data in users urine which could then be used for the timely and effective delivery of the personalized medicines.

– The development of nanomedicine which uses properties of a material developed on a nanoscale offering the potential to cross natural barriers and access new sites of delivery. This nanometric size allows interaction with the DNA or small proteins at different levels in the blood or within organs, tissues, and cells.

– With advancements in the fields of nanotechnology has allowed in the detection of diseases in very minute amounts or in the initial stages. For instance, in April 2019, a pair of NJIT inventors Bharath Babu Nunna and Eon Soo Lee has been instrumental in developing nanotechnology enhanced biochip to detect cancers, malaria and viral diseases such as pneumonia early in their progression with a pinprick blood test.

– With increased spending on healthcare by emerging and developed economies is expected to boost the investment in the fields of IoNT which would influence the market positively.

North-America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– Various harmful diseases are proving to be a tremendous challenge for modern medicine. This, coupled with growing consumer health awareness in the region, means for more advanced technology. Nano medicine was introduced in this industry to overcome this hurdle since it offers a number of potential ways to improve medical diagnosis & therapy, even in regenerating tissues and organs.

– Nanomaterials have been instrumental in improving a body’s acceptance of transplants, artificial bone materials, and other implanted medical devices. For instance, in 2016, the US Department of Health and Human Services invested USD 500 million for the development of medical devices containing nanomaterials.

– Various companies have been instrumental in developing devices that drastically helps the person to improve breathing especially for asthma and allergy sufferers. For instance, Molekuile’s Air purifier that was developed by Dr. Goswami, the Director of the University of South Florida’s Clean Energy Research Center uses brand new nanotechnology that is far superior to the HEPA air filters.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Internet of Nano Things Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Wide Connectivity in Devices

4.5.2 Emergence of Nanotechnolog

4.5.3 Increased Public Spending on R&D

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Security Concerns

4.6.2 High Costs of the Technology

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Systems of IoNT

5.1.1 Electromagnetic Waves

5.1.2 Wi-Fi

5.1.3 Li-Fi

5.1.4 Nano Antenna

5.1.5 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.2 Major Types of Communication – IoNT

5.2.1 Short Distance Communication

5.2.1.1 Femtocell

5.2.1.2 Zigbee

5.2.1.3 Near-Field Communications (NFC)

5.2.1.4 Li-Fi

5.2.1.5 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

5.2.2 Long Distance Communication

5.2.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Device

6.1.1 Nano Cameras

6.1.2 Nano Phones

6.1.3 Nano sensors

6.1.4 Nano Processors

6.1.5 Nano Memory Cards

6.1.6 Nano Power Systems

6.1.7 Nano Antennas

6.1.8 Nano Transceivers

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Healthcare

6.2.2 Logistics

6.2.3 Media & Entertainment

6.2.4 Telecom & IT

6.2.5 Defense & Aerospace

6.2.6 Manufacturing

6.2.7 Energy and Power

6.2.8 Retail

6.2.9 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 Germany

6.3.2.2 UK

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Russia

6.3.2.5 Spain

6.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 Japan

6.3.3.3 India

6.3.3.4 South Korea

6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Mexico

6.3.4.3 Argentina

6.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 UAE

6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.3 South Africa

6.3.5.4 Egypt

6.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.2 Intel Corporation

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Siemens AG

7.1.5 Schneider Electric

7.1.6 Gemalto N.V.

7.1.7 SAP S.E.

7.1.8 Juniper Networks

7.1.9 Qualcomm

7.1.10 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

