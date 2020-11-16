Virtual Retinal Display Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Virtual Retinal Display Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Virtual Retinal Display market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Virtual retinal display systems are a type of screenless displays, in which images are projected directly onto the retina. The differentiating factor between retina direct and visual image systems is that the light is not reflected from some intermediate object onto the retina. It projects light on the eye and mimics the natural vision.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are Gaining Surging Demand from the Entertainment Industry

– Virtual reality and augmented reality are gaining increasing demand from the entertainment industry. The augmented reality technology is being mainly used in games and animations onto the real world, using new retinal display systems.

– In the entertainment industry, eyewear glasses are used in 3D cinemas. However, in the recent days, these are being replaced with smart glasses, for improved cinema experience for audience. Smart glasses are also being used for a virtual reality cinema experience.

– Avegant and Magic Leap have entered the market through this segment, due to high demand and purchasing propensity. Today’s tech-savvy generation demands the most innovative gaming and media solutions, along with the most immersive experiences. As a result, terms, such as â€˜personal theatre have been coined by companies, to commercialize various solutions.

– On the other hand, augmented reality games could reach a broader audience than the people who play games today, because they can be played outside and based on interaction with other people, in addition to augmented virtual objects.

– Virtual reality environments allow common people to engage with exhibits, concerts, museum, gallery, etc., in ways that were previously unknown and forbidden. It allows the person to view 3D images and these images appear life sized to the person, such that entertainment becomes realistic and enjoyable.

North American Segment Dominates the Virtual Retinal Display Market

– The United States is one of the early adopters of virtual retinal display technology, because of which, the North American segment dominates the market studied. In addition, the rapid demand for augmented reality and virtual reality in the region is expected to drive the segments growth, over the forecast period.

– Notably, owing to the exceptional benefits from virtual retinal display, such as light weight, larger angle of view, higher resolution, and sufficient contrast and brightness ratio, a few startups are raising funds, to boost the R&D and commercialization of the product.

– For instance, in August 2018, a Florida-based startup, Magic Leap, raised USD 2.3 billion. This funding is expected to bolster the R&D of virtual retinal display products, thus bolstering the growth of the regional market, and also compelling other companies to invest and garner larger shares, in the nascent market.

– Additionally, in August 2018, Avegant, an AR display company, announced funding of USD 12 million, which is likely to have a positive impact on the North American segment, over the forecast period.

– Virtual retinal display is a next-gen technology for virtual and augmented reality, the companies operating in VR and AR have an immense opportunity to penetrate in the market, with early launches. However, the high price of the products may restrain the segments growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Virtual Retinal Display Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Technical Advantages Over Screen-Based Devices

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 High Costs and Lack of Awareness

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Product Life Cycle Analysis

5.7 Customer Acceptance / Adaptability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By End-user Industry

6.1.1 Medical & Lifesciences

6.1.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.1.3 Media and Entertainment

6.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Avegant Corporation

7.1.2 Magic Leap Inc.

7.1.3 QD Laser Co. Ltd

7.1.4 Texas Instruments Inc.

7.1.5 OmniVision Technologies Inc.

7.1.6 Himax Technologies Inc.

7.1.7 Movidius Inc. (Intel Corporation)

7.1.8 Analogix Semiconductor Inc.

7.1.9 Human Interface Technology Laboratory

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

