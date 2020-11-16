Data Classification Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Data Classification Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Classification market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352776
Scope of the Report:
Data classification is the process of identifying data type with respect to their sources, function, and accessibility by various users inside and outside of the organization. The scope covers the data classification market as both the software and services part and estimates include these segments. The core objective of data classification is to maintain integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data stored in any storage of the respective organization.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352776
Key Market Trends:
A surge in Data Security Solutions for Increased Malware Infection Rates in Computers
– Its been a critical concern for a business organization as well as personal computer users about the increase in cyber threats at an alarming rate. As everything is shifting to the world of internet and mobile-based apps, the threat of data vulnerability has also increased in these recent years. Specifically, business organizations are facing tough challenges with respect to their data security and vulnerability, as they many times have to deal with storing, shifting, migrating and outsourcing their user data on open source platforms.
– Organizations in developing economies like China, India, Russia, Brazil, and others are very much open to risks related to data protection and information management. According to the recent publication from Cybersecurity Insiders, China remains at the top in the list of the highest malware infection rates in computers with a 49% infection rate.
Government Mandate in Developed Nations is Driving the Demand for Data Classification Services
– In countries like the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and some others where the government has regulated the IT environment with data encryption and protection laws, tech firms are finding opportunity areas to promote their data classification services in these markets. Governments in the US and UK have established three-tiered classification schemes for public sector data. Even the government of Washington has gone beyond this range and has established a five-tiered classification scheme, which has well applauded by open data advocates in the region.
– Risk management also, one of the areas where government officials have raised their bar of data integrity and data handling roles. In these countries, its always been a concern for the user groups to handle public data depending upon their job roles and authorization, which eventually provide the right space for market development for data classification solutions and services.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352776
Data Classification Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Challenges
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulations and Compliance for Privacy & Data Security
4.3.2 Concern for Data Theft due to Mismanagement
4.3.3 Surge in Analytics Applications with Stored Data
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Data Standardisation Issues and Classification
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Access Management
5.3.2 Governanace & Compliance Management
5.3.3 Email & Mobile Protection
5.3.4 Auditing & Reporting
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 By Industry Verticals
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Government & Defence
5.4.4 IT & Telecom
5.4.5 Energy & Utilities
5.4.6 Other Industry Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
6.1.2 Boldon James Ltd (QinetiQ)
6.1.3 Covata Limited
6.1.4 Digital Guardian
6.1.5 HANDD Business Solutions
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.8 Open Text Corporation
6.1.9 SECLORE
6.1.10 Symantec Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Heavy Engineering Equipment Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Ultrasonic Extraction Machine Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Aerated Candy Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Pharmaceutical Yeast Powders Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Agricultural Compact Tractor Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Convergent Charging Software and Services Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
High-Voltage Inverters Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Chrome Oxide Green Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
On-board Power Converter Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Musical Toys Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Radius Milling Cutters Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co