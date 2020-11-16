Data Classification Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Data Classification Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Classification market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Data classification is the process of identifying data type with respect to their sources, function, and accessibility by various users inside and outside of the organization. The scope covers the data classification market as both the software and services part and estimates include these segments. The core objective of data classification is to maintain integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data stored in any storage of the respective organization.

Market Overview:

The global data classification market is expected to register a CAGR of about 24.0% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Owing to the technological advancements that support government regulations and compliances in the developed regions is expected to fuel the growth for data classification solutions in the global market.

– Three and five-tiered classification scheme for public data management in the countries like the US and UK are creating potential space for industry vendors in the domain. Banks, insurance companies, and other financial services firms are the primary users of data classification solutions as they have to deal with large volumes of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and government regulations for data protection.

– Other industries such as retail, government, and healthcare where userâ€™s data are considered highly confidential, implement data classifications solution to maintain integrity and confidentiality of the data. The surge in analytics applications with stored data and concern for data theft due to mismanagement are some of the driving factors expected to enhance the market for data classification solutions in the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Boldon James Ltd (QinetiQ)

Covata Limited

Digital Guardian

HANDD Business Solutions

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

SECLORE