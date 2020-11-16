Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the study for the alcoholic beverage packaging market is limited to the packagings offered by vendors made of different packaging materials. The trend is towards the use of non-conventional packaging for alcoholic beverages hence the global usage of different products like paper wraps and plastic bags is also considered.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Glass Packaging Segment to Account for a Crucial Share
– Glass is 100% recyclable without loss of quality and sturdiness. The majority of the utilized glass bottles are used for the production of new glass bottles. The demand for glass containers will likely expand owing to its increasing importance in wine packaging and robust demand in the market.
– More than 50% of the alcohol consumed globally is in the form of wine, and OIV has forecasted 17% global growth in the production of wine. Though the customers have started accepting wine in alternative packaging like Bags in a Box (BiB), it is limited to bulk purchasing.
– According to the report by the Wine Institute of America released in April 2019, almost 1 billion gallon wine was produced in the United States in 2017. The United States is the highest consumer of wine with 15% global share. Advent to this, glass packaging dominates dor wine packaging application.
– Additionally, the beer industry has shown steady growth over the past recent years. The growing beer industry will possibly show significant development in the glass packaging segment. For instance, in Europe, out of the overall recycling materials, glass captured 22% share in the year 2017 after paper.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
– The increasing consumption of beer and spirit drinks in the region has been a significant factor for the growth of the market. WHO has stated that 92% of the alcohol consumers in India prefers spirits over beer and wine. As the players are moving towards the sustainable packaging products, adoption of glass packaging for alcoholic beverages is growing in the region.
– The huge consumer base in the region, reinforced by the presence of highly populated countries like China and India; increasing disposable incomes and the growing acceptance of alcohol consumption in developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
– The study by the Lancet has stated that per-capita alcohol consumption in South-East Asia and the West-Pacific region has increased by 104% and 54% respectively from 1990 to 2017. Asia represents median age as 30.7 years hence presents huge potential opportunities for the alcoholic beverages market, thus augmenting the demand for alcoholic beverage packaging.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
4.2.2 Increased Focus on Recycling
4.2.3 Growing Demand for Long Shelf Life of the Product
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations on Packaging Materials
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Glass
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Plastic
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Cans
5.2.2 Bottles
5.2.3 Other Products
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 Unites States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Latin America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Ball Corporation
6.1.3 Krones AG
6.1.4 Mondi PLC
6.1.5 Crown Holdings, Inc.
6.1.6 Sidel S.A.
6.1.7 Oi S.A.
6.1.8 Ardagh Group S.A.
6.1.9 Berry Global, Inc.
6.1.10 Nampak Limited
6.1.11 Stora Enso Oyj
6.1.12 Gerresheimer AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
