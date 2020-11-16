Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352775

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for the alcoholic beverage packaging market is limited to the packagings offered by vendors made of different packaging materials. The trend is towards the use of non-conventional packaging for alcoholic beverages hence the global usage of different products like paper wraps and plastic bags is also considered.

Market Overview:

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is expected to a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Packaging of alcoholic beverage plays a significant role in the brand promotion of alcohol. The alcoholic beverage industry highlights the innovation that includes enhanced branding and unconventional packaging formats such as paper wine bottles, whiskey pouches, and more.

– It was observed that the global consumption of alcoholic beverages has been increasing significantly over the decades. According to the study conducted by the Lancet, globally, alcohol per-capita consumption increased from 5Â·9 liters in 1990 to 6Â·5 liters in 2017; and in the following 13 years, alcohol per-capita consumption is expected to grow by 17%, reaching 7Â·6 liters in 2030. The rising alcoholic beverage consumption is one of the key factors driving market growth.

– Additionally, due to the awareness for the usage of 100% recyclable products in order to minimize the packaging waste, the focus recycling packagings is growing. Hence, fueling the demand for sustainable packaging products and supporting the growth of the global alcoholic beverage packaging market.

– However, stringent government regulations on the use of hazardous and non-biodegradable products have limited the manufacturers to a few packaging materials and also the increasing cost of production is restricting the market growth to an extent. Major Key Players:

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Krones AG

Mondi PLC

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Sidel S.A.

Oi S.A.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Berry Global, Inc.

Nampak Limited

Stora Enso Oyj