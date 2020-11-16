Mobile Collaboration Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Collaboration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Collaboration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Mobile collaboration is a process of communication that utilizes the application of electronic devices and the software solutions enabling people in different geographic locations work together at various levels. Mobile collaboration is a combination of two words, â€˜mobileâ€™ and â€˜collaborationâ€™ which implies working together in a smart and better way through the use of mobile devices.

The mobile collaboration market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. In this increasingly mobile and inclusive business world, mobile collaboration is becoming an indispensable aspect of every organization. By converging voice, video, and data communications, mobile collaboration provides various functionalities, which drives the market forward.

– With the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD), which is a perfect model to complement this shifting paradigm of a typical workplace, it is expected to drive the market forward. With the transition from desktop to mobile happening at a rapid pace, BYOD allows various employees in different organizations to use the devices they are familiar with, which improves collaboration, general productivity, and drive innovation.

– Moreover, the results of a well-deployed mobile collaboration solution, will not only improve business operations but will also raise employee satisfaction levels.

– Currently, employees across various organizations are expecting flexible working alternatives and organizations are also focusing on providing solutions that meet employee needs. This trend is expected to increase productivity, as employees will have accessibility to efficient solutions on their preferred devices at any point of time from any geographical location, which is a primary factor driving the growth of the market studied. Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.