Mobile Collaboration Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Collaboration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Collaboration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile collaboration is a process of communication that utilizes the application of electronic devices and the software solutions enabling people in different geographic locations work together at various levels. Mobile collaboration is a combination of two words, â€˜mobileâ€™ and â€˜collaborationâ€™ which implies working together in a smart and better way through the use of mobile devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Segment is Expected to Witness High Growth
– Mobile collaboration services enable retailers to access a better platform for collaboration and smarter way to interact seamlessly. Moreover, usage of virtual devices, such as mobiles and tablets, reduces cost and enables flexible expansions across the enterprises.
– With the changing customer-purchasing trends, it has resulted in a dynamic shift in the modern retail industry from a single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions such as web or social media. The increasing demand from consumers has created the need for an enhanced shopping experience across all channels.
– Mobile collaboration is a service/solution that provides all communication and networking resources, such as server-based applications, telephone, instant messaging, email, and video, into a single infrastructure. With multiple features offered in a single service, the adoption of mobile collaboration services in the retail industry is growing globally fueling the growth of the market studied.
– Moreover, with the increasing sales of retail (e-commerce), the market is expected to have a positive growth because mobile collaboration has the potential to improve the customer experience and also to provide significant cost saving and flexibility.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North American region holds the largest market share owing to the resource and budget constraints among small and medium retail enterprises, which are the primary factor driving the market for mobile collaboration services in this region.
– Major player, such as IBM, are investing and providing mobile collaboration services in this region which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, IBM, in collaboration with Cisco Systems, offers software systems for consumers to find key information and stay connected to the work environment.
– Other enterprises in this region are empowering their employees with mobile collaboration capabilities through personal cloud sharing, smart devices, and mobiles to innovate in the workplace and stay competitive. This indirectly helped in the high adoption of mobile collaboration services. The shift to hybrid cloud models in order to take advantage of the increased scalability and availability is further driving the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile Collaboration Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Demand for BYOD Applications
4.3.2 Growing Smart Devices Sales
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns to Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Portals and Intranet Platform
5.1.2 File Sharing and Synchronization
5.1.3 Enterprise Video
5.1.4 Enterprise Social Network
5.1.5 Other Solutions
5.2 By Services
5.2.1 Managed services
5.2.2 Professional services
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Public sector
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Energy and utilities
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 IT and telecom
5.3.7 Travel and hospitality
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.2 Avaya, Inc.
6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.4 NEC Corporation
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Siemens AG
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
6.1.9 Ribbon Communications LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
