Tobacco Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Tobacco Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Tobacco Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352773

Scope of the Report:

Tobacco packaging is a unique packaging where manufacturers can only print the brand name in a mandated font, size, and place. They are not allowed to used colors, images, companies logos or trademarks. Furthermore, they have to add mandated health warning and toxic constituents on the packaging. The appearance of all tobacco packs is standardized, including the color of the pack.

Market Overview:

The tobacco packaging market was valued at USD 15.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 18.96 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.32%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increased importance of packaging for advertising will drive the tobacco packaging market in the forecast period.

– Primarily owing to the increasing consumption of cigarettes and tobacco, the market for tobacco packaging is witnessing a significant growth potential. Around 6.5 trillion cigarettes are sold each year around the world, which translates to roughly 18 billion cigarettes per day.

– Moreover, there are 1.1 billion tobacco users in the world, according to the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH). This number is expected to increase to 1.6 billion over the next twenty years.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills more than seven million people each year while more than six million of these deaths are the result of direct tobacco use, around 890000 results from non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

– Therefore, the government imposes restrictions on the smoking of cigarettes as well as for product sales. This factor is the major challenge for the tobacco packaging market growth. Most governments have formulated regulations restricting the use of attractive packing of these products.

– Besides, companies in tobacco packaging are focusing on adopting creative and advanced packaging technologies that are sustainable and energy efficient. This focus is expected to result in a shift to renewable energy sources using cost-effective packaging strategies. They are also engaged in the development of recyclable and flexible cigarette packaging that is more attractive to consumers by better protecting the tobacco within. Major Key Players:

WestRock Company

Amcor Limited

The International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Mondi Group

Innova Films Limited

Phillip Morris International Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA