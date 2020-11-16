Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Airport Developments to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– The increasing volume of cross-border air freight dedicated to quick deliveries, the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the demand for automated material handling solutions like tugs, ASRS, and sortation systems as heavy air freight carriers draw a considerable attention to AMH solutions.
– According to a report published by IATA in March 2019, world air cargo traffic is forecast to increase dynamically, with the annual growth rate of over 4% in the next 20 years. In that, air freight is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% per annum.
– Hence, shippers and freight forwarders are looking for automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and warehouse management systems (WMS) to boost productivity, operational efficiencies and increase responsiveness to customers.
Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate compared to other regions because of the presence of the worlds largest manufacturing hub and worlds largest exporter i.e. China. In China, automation is occurring at a rapid rate and automation is expected to cut the manufacturing costs by 30%, by 2025. Despite the wage rate is lower and the dearth of skilled labor, complicated by the one-child policy (however, the country removed the policy in 2016 and allowed the people to have two children) and the aging work-force needs the job activities to be eased for maintaining the productivity at work.
– Additionally, another fastest growing economies of the world is India. With India’s ambitious plan of ‘Make in India’, the manufacture and consequent distribution and logistics activities are expected to witness an exponential growth for automated material handling machines market.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the automated material handling market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
