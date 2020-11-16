Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment.

In 2018, the automated material handling market was valued at USD 5.77 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.85 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of about 11.30%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which has been conducted under the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, has established that workplace injuries have decreased by 25% in 10 years, due to the advent of various technologies in the workplace. This helps in boosting the automated material handling market.

– With the increasing trend of industry 4.0, which invites collaboration between automated systems within facilities, warehouse managers are now interested in having enterprise-wide automation. They have been increasingly deploying goods with RFID tags, which increases the transparency and traceability of products. These technologies aid in the implementation of systems, such as robots and other technology to transform material handling technology.

– Moreover, longer training and onboarding of employees, rising benefit and compensation rates, and shortages of labor are some of the significant factors driving more and more warehousing, distribution and fulfillment facilities, to invest in automated solutions for operations

However, high initial costs and maintenance issues have been the primary cause of restricting the use of AMH systems.

