Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Every organization needs a reliable security system as a way to confirm the truth of something or the identity of a person. The basic or traditional password method is too often breached or copied or share, thereby exposing data to theft or malicious intrusions. Thus there is a need for two factor or multi-factor authentication. It greatly reduces the risk of threat.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Biometric Verification to Dominate the Market
– Biometrics and advanced analytics are helping to revolutionise the way governments and public service agencies are addressing data security and privacy concerns.
– Biometric technologies like facial recognition, iris detection and fingerprint recognition continue to improve, with more sophisticated sensors and algorithms helping to reduce false acceptance rates (FAR) and block attempts at spoofing.
– In many countries, capturing biometric data has been mandated for civil identification. Some countries have also introduced national ID cards, which hold biometric identifiers like fingerprints in a chip.
– US prisons are building biometric databases of inmates voices by having their voice prints digitized, for the sake of prison security and surveillance. Also, according to President Trump’s order, facial recognition would be deployed in top 20 US airports for biometric verification of the identities of all travellers crossing US borders.
– As more and more states seek to regulate the collection, use, and retention of biometric data, Biometric Legislation Law was proposed across the United States in May 2019.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to increase in population and thus mobile devices and smartphones, the frequency of transactions is also increasing in this region, which has given rise to advanced authentication methods.
– The rapid pace of digital adoption is largely driven by the millennial population and affluent members of society. Consumers have higher than ever expectations for their experiences online and demand more, better and securer services.
– Government agencies and businesses are looking to improve the physical and regulatory infrastructure and availability of skilled talent and thus, tackle challenges surrounding financial inclusion, access to basic services and cyber-security.
– In February 2019, India outlined a new draft policy for its e-commerce sector focusing on data localization and improved privacy safeguards. All these factor together contribute in driving the market growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Threat of Data Breaches and Growing Community of Hackers is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Continuous Innovation is Required in Advanced Authentication Methods which Creates a Pressure on Vendors
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Authentication Method
5.1.1 Biometric
5.1.2 Smart Card
5.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 NetMotion Software, Inc
6.1.2 CJIS Solutions LLC
6.1.3 MicroFocus
6.1.4 Auth0
6.1.5 WideBand Corporation
6.1.6 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.7 Gemalto NV
6.1.8 NEC Corporation
6.1.9 CA Technologies
6.1.10 Dell Technologies Inc
6.1.11 Safran Identity and Security SAS
6.1.12 Lumidigm Inc
6.1.13 Pistolstar Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
