People Counting System Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “People Counting System Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. People Counting System market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The people counting system consists of the counter device integrated with a surveillance camera and facial recognition technology that measures the number of people and the direction in which they travel. The people counting system is widely used in the entrance and exist of shopping malls, retail stores, government buildings, and many other public places, where there is a chance of high crowd.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Dominate the Market
– As the retail sector is booming with the advent of advanced technologies, the retail stores are leveraging technological solutions to optimize operations, improve customer satisfaction, and boost profitability, hence driving the need for people counting systems.
– People counting devices helps retailers record the number of footfalls, conversion rates, lost sales opportunities. The managers can then compare these numbers and hence determine the pattern in consumer behavior. These features help them devise a new marketing campaign or plan a new product launch effectively.
– These devices also help the store managers to improve in-store operations like staffing, customer service, and product restocking. Apart from calculating footfall, the store managers are also able to manage the crowd effectively. These factors are the major factors expected to stimulate market growth in the retail sector in the forecast period.
– However, the massive growth in the e-commerce sector and the rise of various online shopping websites is expected to hinder the market growth as it is expected to slow down the adoption of the people counting devices.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of adoption of the people counting systems primarily due to the increasing number of retail stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, etc. Furthermore, government initiatives in favor of foreign retailers in India are also leading to the rising number of retail stores in the Asia-Pacific.
– Moreover, the presence of infrastructures such as bus stations, airports, and train stations, coupled with many upcoming projects, are triggering the deployment of people counting systems. Also, the expansion of the hospitality industry is facilitating the growth of the market in the region.
– Increasing urbanization, growing middle-class population, and changes in the spending habits of consumers have propelled the growth of the retail sector in APAC. This has led many players in the people counting system market to invest in this region as the retail sector is one of the major end-users of people counting systems.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
People Counting System Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Security, Terrorism and Threats Risks Stimulating Building Security
4.3.2 Integration of IoT and Cloud Services
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growth of E-commerce has Negatively Impacted the Market
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
4.7.1 Wired
4.7.2 Wireless
4.7.3 Thermal Imaging
4.7.4 Other Technology
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software & Services
5.2 By End-user Application
5.2.1 Hospitality
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Transportation
5.2.4 BFSI
5.2.5 Sports & Entertainment
5.2.6 Other End-user Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.
6.1.2 IEE SA
6.1.3 Axis Communications AB
6.1.4 RetailNext Inc.
6.1.5 Traf-Sys Inc.
6.1.6 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH
6.1.7 Iris GmbH
6.1.8 ShopperTrak
6.1.9 InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.
6.1.10 Eurotech SPA
6.1.11 SensMax
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
