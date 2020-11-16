Fish Sauce Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Fish Sauce Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fish Sauce market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Scope of the market study is segmented by distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, online retail stores and others.

Market Overview:

Global fish sauce market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– The rise in demand for fortified fish sauce and significant demand from Southeast Asian countries are driving the global fish sauce market.

– Easy availability of other substitute sauces coupled with the time and cost involved in the preparation of fish sauce are the major challenges faced by the fish sauce market.

– Distribution channels play a crucial role in the market, as fish sauce is exported from Southeast Asian countries. A well-established distribution channel is prevalent for the sale of these products.

– The market witnessed fierce competition from the existing brands, manufacturing traditional as well as industrial fish sauce. Major Key Players:

Red Boat Fish Sauce

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd

Unilever Food Solutions

Masan Group

Rayong Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.