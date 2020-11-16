India Industrial Chocolate Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “India Industrial Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Industrial Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market study of Indian industrial chocolate is available for cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and compound chocolate. By application, the market is segmented as bakery products, confectionery, bakery premixes, beverages, frozen desserts & ice cream and other applications. Whereas, bakery product is further segmented as, cakes, biscuits, pastries and other bakery products.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Premium Chocolates Gaining Popularity
Rising demand for premium and dark chocolate as a result of growing affluent middle-class purchasing power coupled with marketing and promotional activities triggered the chocolate demand. Moulded chocolate dominates the Indian chocolate retail sale followed by countlines. The sale of the boxed assortment is growing at a faster pace driven by an increased in occasional gifting trend. Heavy price and discount offered at supermarkets/hypermarkets and healthy eating habits are another factor boosted sales. The competition is likely to build up the countrys cold chain structure, as more investments are expected to be drawn in favor of reshaping and introducing refrigeration and distribution channels. The preference among consumers are slowly evolving toward darker chocolates, on account of various health benefits, which act as positive factors in surging the demand for premium chocolates in India.
High Demand For Compound Chocolate
The vegetable fats commonly used in India are often hard fats or fats semi-solids at room temperature, such as coconut oil and palm kernel oil. Compound chocolate is attractively priced, which makes it an ideal choice for home hobbyists and food manufacturers in various segments, such as bakery, confectionery, ice creams, and frozen desserts. It is used as a low-cost alternative to couverture chocolate, in the food industry. Moreover, as compared to real chocolates, compound chocolate does not require tempering, which is one of the major reasons why consumers prefer compound chocolate, over real chocolate. However, one of the main factors responsible for less preference for compound chocolates in the premium segment, is the absence of glittery look, or rich and creamy taste.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
India Industrial Chocolate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Cocoa Powder
5.1.2 Cocoa Liquor
5.1.3 Cocoa Butter
5.1.4 Compound Chocolate
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery Products
5.2.1.1 Cakes
5.2.1.2 Biscuits
5.2.1.3 Pastries
5.2.1.4 Other Bakery Products
5.2.2 Confectionery
5.2.3 Bakery Premixes
5.2.4 Beverages
5.2.5 Frozen Dessert and Ice Cream
5.2.6 Other Applications
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Barry Callebaut Group
6.4.2 India Cocoa Pvt Ltd
6.4.3 DP Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.4 Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 Amrut International
6.4.6 Jindal Cocoa
6.4.7 Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd.
6.4.8 The Campco Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
