India Industrial Chocolate Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “India Industrial Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Industrial Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352761

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market study of Indian industrial chocolate is available for cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and compound chocolate. By application, the market is segmented as bakery products, confectionery, bakery premixes, beverages, frozen desserts & ice cream and other applications. Whereas, bakery product is further segmented as, cakes, biscuits, pastries and other bakery products.

Market Overview:

The Indian industrial chocolate market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Chocolate consumption volume in the region is continuously rising, with moulded chocolate registered the largest volume sale.

– Rising per capita income and westernization tend is the key driver for the market.

– Expanding retail channels and impulse purchases are further driving the market.

– Growing demand for premium varieties gives a potential opportunity for foreign brands to tap the market. Major Key Players:

The Barry Callebaut Group

India Cocoa Pvt Ltd

DP Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd.

Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.

Amrut International

Jindal Cocoa

Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd.