Supercomputers Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

A supercomputer can perform high-level processing at a faster rate when compared to a normal computer. It generally has multiple processors, which result in faster circuit switching. This enables a user to access a large amount of data and process it in lesser time.

Market Overview:

The supercomputer market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing use of cloud technology is one of the significant supercomputer market trends. With the growing workload, supercomputing centers are adopting cloud and parallel applications are being run by the cloud as they do not require particular architecture. With rising sophisticated applications in the future, the demand for cloud will consequently increase. Several giant companies are shifting toward partnership and collaboration to provide enormous growth potential.

– CRAY, a major player in the market, is developing vector processing systems that are using better architecture and provide higher efficiency than the present parallel processing machines. Thus, vector processing is expected to again gain prominence and its market share is expected to increase.

– Government entities are the highest revenue generating end user. They have major control over the supercomputer market. The major reason for the high growth of commercial industries is the scalability and applications of supercomputers.

However, the high initial setup cost is challenging the growth of the market.

Atos SE

Cray Inc.

Dell Inc.

FUJITSU Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Inc.