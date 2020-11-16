Supercomputers Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Supercomputers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Supercomputers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A supercomputer can perform high-level processing at a faster rate when compared to a normal computer. It generally has multiple processors, which result in faster circuit switching. This enables a user to access a large amount of data and process it in lesser time.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power to Drive the Market Growth
– Development of highly sophisticated models that deal with complex physics, chemistry and environmental issues require higher computing resources to solve the problems associated with them.
– The development of such models is needed to solve problems and innovate products and solutions that make lives easier. Supercomputing is the fastest way to solve problems that would otherwise require years. The need for higher processing power increases as the problems get complicated.
– According to Cisco, till 2019, IoT devices will generate an estimated 500 zettabytes of data per year and that number is expected to grow exponentially, not linearly, for the years beyond. To handle this amount of data, the only supercomputer can process it and give the desired output in less time.
– Therefore, countries across the globe engaging in promoting the use of supercomputers. China is leading with the most number of supercomputers followed by the United States as these countries are heavy into R&D and innovations.
Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate
– Due to the rising trend of accessing and processing huge amount of data at faster rates and extending applications in various fields, such as weather forecasting, defense research, and medical applications, many countries across the region are investing in the development of supercomputers.
– The major contribution in investment and development in Asia-Pacific is from countries like China, Japan, and India that invest heavily in the technology landscape. Thus, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major market for supercomputers.
– Further, China is constantly striving to develop the most advanced supercomputers in the world, which has led to the development of Tianhe-2A, Sunway TaihuLight, and PAI-Bsystem, among others. Japan and India are also gaining momentum in the supercomputer market with high investments from the respective governments toward supercomputer infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Supercomputers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power
4.2.2 Growing Investments in Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Setup Cost
4.3.2 Large Installation Space
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Vector Processing
5.1.2 Parallel Processing
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Commercial Industries
5.2.2 Government Entities
5.2.3 Research Institutions
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Atos SE
6.1.2 Cray Inc.
6.1.3 Dell Inc.
6.1.4 FUJITSU Corporation
6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Lenovo Inc.
6.1.8 NEC Technologies India Private Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
