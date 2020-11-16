Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide

– The hydrogen peroxide chemical is estimated to hold the highest share in the global market, on account of its extensive use in the semiconductor industry as a wet chemical, from the long-established applications in the etching of printed circuit boards to the more recent application of ultra-high purity grades in the semiconductor production.

– The manufacturing and processing of semiconductor wafers mainly involve wet chemistry steps, where hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is used in combination with other chemicals for cost-effective cleaning and etching. The main application of hydrogen peroxide in the electronics industry include:

– In the first step of RCA cleaning, it is used with ammonia (removal of organic impurities and particles on wafers)

– In the third step of RCA cleaning, it is used with hydrochloric acid (removal of metallic impurities on wafers)

– Finally, with sulfuric acid in â€œpiranha acidâ€, for residual organic film removal

– High purity hydrogen peroxide is a key chemical in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. The demand for ultra-pure hydrogen peroxide increases with the increase in the complexity of computer chips and the miniaturization of circuits in them.

– Due to rapid expansion in the electronics industry, the demand for electronic chemicals used to clean and etch large-scale integrated circuits and semiconductors has also surged. To offset that demand, companies have started investing in new hydrogen peroxide production plants.

– For instance, in 2018, Solvay announced to open a new electronic grade hydrogen peroxide plant in China. With an annual capacity up to 24,000 metric ton, the new facility is likely to supply the semiconductor industry with an essential chemical agent for the production of integrated electronic circuits.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for wet chemicals in the electronics and semiconductor applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for the electronics in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of wet chemicals is increasing in the region.

– The semiconductors market in China is currently lagging behind. Currently, China is the net importer of semiconductor chips with China manufacturing less than 20% of semiconductors used. As part of the countrys ambitious â€œMade in China 2025â€ plan, the Chinese government has announced their decision to reach output of USD 305 billion by 2030, and therefore meet 80% of its domestic demand. In 2018, China imported semiconductor chips worth USD 312 billion.

– Similarly, over 90% of the ICs that are currently being used by China are either imported or domestically manufactured by foreign chipmakers. In 2018, the total imported volume of integrated circuits in China was about 417.60 billion units, representing an increase of 10.80% Y-o-Y over 2017. The total imported value of these integrated circuits was about USD 312.06 billion, representing an increase of 20% Y-o-Y over 2017.

– The Chinese government has declared to invest above USD100 billion over the following decade to catch up with the United States in semiconductor technology. Some of the cities which have announced their plans for the production facilities for semiconductors include Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Hefei, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Xiamen and Liaoning, and Shaanxi. Therefore with the establishment of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, the demand for wet chemicals is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for wet chemicals consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from Modern Technology Industries

4.1.2 Surging Demand for Hydrogen peroxide from the Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Waste Management for Semiconductors

4.2.2 Sudden Dip in the Semiconductor Market

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Acetic Acid

5.1.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

5.1.3 Hydrogen Peroxide

5.1.4 Hydrochloric Acid

5.1.5 Ammonium Hydroxide

5.1.6 Hydrofluoric Acid

5.1.7 Nitric Acid

5.1.8 Phosphoric Acid

5.1.9 Sulfuric Acid

5.1.10 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Semiconductor

5.2.1.1 Cleaning

5.2.1.2 Etching

5.2.2 Other Electronic Applications

5.2.2.1 Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Manufacturing

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Taiwan

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avantor Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 FUJIFILM Corporation

6.4.5 Honeywell International LLC

6.4.6 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

6.4.7 KMG Chemicals (Cabot Microelectronics)

6.4.8 Kredence Pvt Ltd

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 T.N.C. Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Technic Inc.

6.4.12 Linde

6.4.13 Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling of Semiconductors

7.2 Favorable Growth Market for Semiconductors In Malaysia

