Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for cosmetic packaging machinery market is limited to the type of machines used for various operation for cosmetics packaging globally. The packaging machines for perfumeries are nor considered for market estimation.

Market Overview:

The cosmetic packaging machinery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.62%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. Next-generation automated packaging machines are replacing traditional cosmetics packaging machines. These machines are being designed without control cabinets, and are vertically and horizontally connected.

– Almost all the industries are moving towards significant automation for improving their cost and energy utilization. With the automation, human intervention has reduced significantly reducing human errors up to an extent. For the same reason, packaging industries are also adopting integrated and next-generation automated machinery, ultimately driving the packaging machinery market.

– Due to growing economies and increasing disposable income across the global population, the demand for personal care and consumers goods is multiplying. The cosmetic companies have expansions globally. For instance, L’Oreal is spending Euro 15 million for its expansion in France plant, which will be a part of its luxury Excellence Manufacturing Centre.

– The trend is towards the usage of vacuum machinery for cosmetics products in order to gain aseptic packaging. This growth is this trend increasing its deployments over their conventional packaging machine and hence driving the market for cosmetic packaging machinery market.

– On the other hand, the requirement of high initial capital is restricting companies from replacing their existing packaging line, and the stringent government regulations for cosmetics and their equipment are few of the factors limiting the market for cosmetic packaging machines. Major Key Players:

Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Packsys Global Ltd

Prosy’s Innovative Packaging Equipment

Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC

Vetraco Group

Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation, ltd.

Wimco Ltd

ProMach Inc.

Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.