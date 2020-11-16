Power Electronics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Power Electronics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Power Electronics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Power electronics is the power management from one system to another through various components such as capacitors, inductors, and other semiconductor devices. The products and devices that are ready for the use for the end-users are covered in the study. Moreover, power electronics is the integration of energy, control systems, and electronic devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Surge in Demand for Power Electronics in Automotive Industry
– Integration of advanced driver assistance, safety, and convenience systems in almost all automotive vehicles will be the major factor boosting the demand for power electronics in the automotive sector. Also, the increase in the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles will considerably help the market to grow over the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles have already gathered a huge momentum globally, especially from the European and North American countries. This popularity of hybrid technology will help the growth of the power electronics market to a reasonable extent.
– The dominance of electrics and electronics in these vehicles will constitute the bulk of the share in the power electronics industry. Further, power electronics systems in electric vehicles and multiplexed bus systems with distributed power integrated circuits for control of lights, motors, and air conditioning, is also transforming the automotive sector.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Record Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period
– With the presence of many niche electronics OEMs and their suppliers in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the global power electronics market. With China surpassing every other country in renewable energy generation in the future, power electronics vendors are undergoing aggressive marketing strategies to capture the Chinese market in the coming years.
– However, North America and Europes strong financial position enables them to invest heavily in power and electronics technologies. Therefore, the regions have been witnessing a noticeable growth, in the power electronics market. Countries including the US, UK, Germany, and Italy are also significant investors in the global electric vehicle market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several significant vendors in the power electronics market, who are investing greatly in the development of advanced power electronics systems.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Power Electronics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancement in Energy Infrastructure
4.3.2 Demand for Energy Efficient Portable Electronics Components
4.3.3 Surge in Demand for Power Electronics in Automotive Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Design Complexity and System Integration
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Function
5.1.1 Power Generation & Storage
5.1.2 Sensing & Measurement
5.1.3 Power Management & Distribution
5.1.4 Other Functions
5.2 By End-User Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Aerospace & Defence
5.2.3 Consumer Electronics
5.2.4 Energy & Power
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Transportation
5.2.7 Others Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 Delta Electronics, Inc.
6.1.3 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
6.1.4 Gresham Power Electronics
6.1.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation
6.1.6 Scientech Technologies Pvt.
6.1.7 ST Microelectronics NV
6.1.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.9 Toshiba International Corporation
6.1.10 Veeco Instruments Inc.
6.1.11 XP Power Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
