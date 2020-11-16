Power Electronics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Power Electronics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Power Electronics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Power electronics is the power management from one system to another through various components such as capacitors, inductors, and other semiconductor devices. The products and devices that are ready for the use for the end-users are covered in the study. Moreover, power electronics is the integration of energy, control systems, and electronic devices.

Market Overview:

The power electronics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Advancement in the technology that enables the internet of things, semiconductor technology, and nanotechnology fields is expected to drive the market for power electronics in the coming years. AI-powered integrated circuits, energy management systems, SCADA technology, and micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) are all recent application areas of power electronics systems.

– Advancement in energy infrastructure, generation of renewable energy, and energy efficient portable electronics components are driving the market at a higher rate. Vendors in the market are keen to offer power electronics solutions in multiple industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, energy & power, medical, transportation, and many others.

– Moreover, to reciprocate demand for energy-efficient power architectures, vendors like Veeco Instruments Inc. provides GaN-on-Si technology power device with the higher switching speed and circuit efficiency. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Gresham Power Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Scientech Technologies Pvt.

ST Microelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba International Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.