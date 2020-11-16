Coffee Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Coffee Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Coffee market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The global coffee market is available as whole bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, coffee pods and capsules by product type. By distribution channel the market is segmented as on-trade and off-trade. Where off-trade segment is further segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist retailers and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Arabica Coffee Showcase High Demand
Arabica coffee market is highly produced coffee in the world followed by Robusta. Companies around the world are focussing on the principles of zero waste and circular economy, by launching fresh ground coffee pods in two flavors, namely 100% Arabica Ricco and 100% Arabica Aromatica, certified by the Rainforest Alliance. These pods can be collected with food waste and are totally compostable. Companies are performing product innovations mianly on Arabica coffee. For instance, Pellini CaffÃ¨, has launched Pellini Bio fresh ground coffee pods, which consist of 100% Arabica organic coffee; with this, the company is targeting Italian consumers who are increasingly looking for organic products. The graph of the production of Arabica coffee was estimated by United States Department of Agriculture.
Europe is a Major Market For High-Quality Coffee
Many companies in Europe are marketing coffee as an artisanal product rather than a commodity. The coffee entry in Europe is sourced through the ports covering Antwerp, Bremen, Hamburg, Genoa, Le Havre and Trieste. By distribution channel, supermarkets in Europe are the main point of sale for a broad assortment of coffee, be it capsules or single-origin varieties. It has helped them to become sustainable and efficiently cater to the preferences, and expectations of consumers. Even mainstream roasters have entered into the retail coffee market, by developing more individualized products for their consumers. This trend has also led to price differentiation and proved a challenge for exporters as the market segmentation has significantly increased.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Coffee Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Whole-Bean
5.1.2 Ground Coffee
5.1.3 Instant Coffee
5.1.4 Coffee Pods and Capsules
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 On-Trade (Cafes and Foodservice)
5.2.2 Off-Trade
5.2.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Vietnam
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Colombia
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Ethiopia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Market Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Starbucks Corporation
6.4.2 Costa Coffee
6.4.3 The Lavazza Group
6.4.4 Dunkin’ Brands
6.4.5 Nestle
6.4.6 The Kraft Heinz Company
6.4.7 Unilever
6.4.8 Gloria Jeans
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
