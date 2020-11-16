Automotive TIC Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive TIC Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive TIC market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352754

Scope of the Report:

The automotive testing, certification and knowledge services optimize quality and safety in accordance with national and international standards and regulations like TS 16949 and ISO 26262. The International standard-setting bodies composed of representatives from various national standards organizations define the different testing, inspection and certification services in the international standard series ISO/IEC 17000:2004.

Market Overview:

The automotive TIC market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019-2024. TIC ensures the development of high-quality components and vehicles while supporting automotive suppliers in continuous improvements of existing technologies and new innovations to make mobility safer, secure and more physically efficient.

– The increasing trend of adoption of electronic systems in the automobiles has lead to the demand for testing equipment. With the adoption of electronic systems, special care needs to be taken to test them on a regular basis in order to maintain its efficiency.

– The increasing amount of cases for component failures in automobiles has led to increased adoption of TIC. The component failures result in a huge amount of cost to the company as well as lead to customer dissatisfaction.

– The adoption of TIC requires skilled labors to operate and understand the algorithms. It also requires a basic infrastructure in order to implement the TIC into the process. Major Key Players:

TÃœV SÃœD

Applus Services, S.A.

Dekra SE

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas Group

Intertek Group plc