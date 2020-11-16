Curcumin Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Curcumin Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Curcumin market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Curcumin is a chemical compound used in food application as a flavoring and coloring agent. The compound records a prominent share in herbal supplements and cosmetics. The market study of curcumin is segmented by application as pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics and by geography.

Market Overview:

Curcumin market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Health concerns due to the presence of artificial ingredients in food, medicines, and cosmetics are the key aspects influencing manufacturers to adopt organic ingredients in product formulation. This is expected to drive the curcumin market.

– Anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidation properties of curcumin are expected to drive the market growth as well.

– Increased applications in the textile and cosmetic market are likely to enhance industry growth during the forecast period. The demand for products in skin care applications, including prevention from ringworm, leech bites, eye infections, skin sores, skin for pain, sprains, and swellings, bruising, and gum diseases are expected to propel the industry grow further. Major Key Players:

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt

S V Agro Foods

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd