Food Automation Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Food Automation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Food Automation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The automation in the food industry simplifies food packaging process, which includes food sorting & grading, packing, and managing processes. The automation acts as an effective solution for enterprises requiring an efficient solution for overcoming numerous challenges such as enhancing productivity, improving yield, optimizing resource management, mitigating security risks, and improving asset management.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Motors & Generators Type is Expected to Hold the Significant Share

– The motors used in the food and beverage industry have demanding requirements in segments such as meat, dairy and baking goods, poultry and fish, as well as within applications such as mixers, grinders, and conveyors. It is also necessary that machines operate without fault, for longer and at the highest possible level of energy efficiency throughout their lifespan.

– The growing significance of motors in motion control applications involving high-pressure wash-down and high torque applications with precise motion control has greatly improved their functionality. Generators ensure smooth and efficient functioning of systems in the food industry.

– A company such as ABB Ltd. provide motors which help to run food and beverage applications, from raw material handling to processing and conveying, to packing and storage, without compromising on the standards demanded in the industry.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to the high growth of the Food & Beverage industry in the region. The region is witnessing tremendous growth for the food and beverage industry due to an increase in health awareness, disposable income, and urbanization. Due to this, many players of F&B are moving from manual to automation processing to increase the output and develop new products, which ultimately drives the growth of the market.

– For instance, according to the World Bank, the urbanization rate in China increased to 57.90% in the year 2017 from 51.89% in 2012. This has resulted in a growing demand for food and beverages and made China one of the largest food and beverage industry in the world.

– Similarly, in India allocation of the Ministry of Food Processing has been doubled from INR 715 crore in 2017-18 to INR 1400 crore in 2018-19.

– Moreover, a rising number of manufacturers operating in the F&B industry is anticipated to boost the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automated technologies in production facilities also fuels the regional food automation market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Food Automation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

4.3.2 Technological Enhancements in the Automation Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Investments

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Motors & Generators

5.1.2 Motor Controls

5.1.3 Rotary & Linear Products

5.1.4 Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Palletizing

5.2.2 Packaging & Re-Packaging

5.2.3 Sorting & Grading

5.2.4 Processing

5.2.5 Picking & Placing

5.2.6 Other Functions

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Dairy

5.3.3 Confectionery

5.3.4 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

5.3.5 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.6 Beverage

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.3 GEA Group AG

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.7 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.8 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.10 NORD Drivesystems

6.1.11 Rexnord Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

