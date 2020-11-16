Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market typically comprises of system integrators, security monitoring service providers who use these types of equipment to measure the hardness, flaws and sometimes stress on the object. The study incorporates these in the scope in the market. These instruments provide mission-critical information to avoid failure due to fatigue or constructions flaws in the structure.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Railways are Emerging as a Significant Consumer of Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipments
– Major countries in Europe and Asia are on a spree to upgrade and expand their railway network. Due to this, the demand for high-speed trains has increased. But the increased speeds have resulted in increased upkeep of the railway infrastructure.
– With Increase speeds, the Railways is facing more risk due to which railway companies are looking for newer solutions to monitor fatigues caused by wear and tear. Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipments have been adopted to study the tracks and wheels for Fatigue.
– Moreover, with the expansion of the network, companies are looking for more cost-effective and real-time detection and analysis techniques. The Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipments are said to become a key component of railway testing and maintenance procedures.
North America Dominates the Market Owing to Early Large Scale Adoption
– North America is one of the leading adopters of Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipments and is considered to be one of the largest markets for Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on safety as this region has the most stringent safety regulations in essential industries like Aerospace and defense, Transportation, and manufacturing.
– The presence of major commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers in this region is further supporting the growth of the market.
– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors and system integrators in the market. Some of them include GE owned Baker Hughes, Olympus, BuildingIQ, and SAS Institute Inc., among others.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Safety Regulation
4.3.2 More Emphasis Towards Continuous Monitoring to Prevent Sudden Failure
4.3.3 Availability of Portable and Connected Devices for Real Time Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Labor Required to Implement and Carry Out Inspection Service
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 United States
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Germany
5.1.2.2 United Kingdom
5.1.2.3 France
5.1.2.4 Spain
5.1.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 Japan
5.1.3.3 India
5.1.3.4 South Korea
5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Latin America
5.1.4.1 Brazil
5.1.4.2 Argentina
5.1.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
5.1.5.1 UAE
5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Electric Company
6.1.2 Mistras Group
6.1.3 Olympus Corporation
6.1.4 Ashtead Technology Ltd.
6.1.5 Nikon Metrology, Inc.
6.1.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
6.1.7 Zetec Inc.
6.1.8 Eddyfi Technologies
6.1.9 YXLON International GmbH
6.1.10 NDT Global
6.1.11 Bosello High Technology SRL
6.1.12 Cygnus Instruments Ltd.
6.1.13 Sonatest PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
