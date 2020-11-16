China Flexible Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “China Flexible Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Flexible Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Flexible packaging is the process of packaging in which the container or the package is made of flexible or easily yielding materials, which when filled or closed, can be readily changed in shape. The packaging materials used can be made of paper, plastic film, foil, or any combination of these.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Food Sector to Occupy the largest Market Share
– In China, standardization is driving the demand for ready-to-eat food, pushing manufacturers to invest in efficient, flexible packaging solutions, such as retort pouches. Owing to this, the Chinese manufacturer, JMU Limited, in 2018, set up a new R&D center to develop ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products as part of the efficiency revolution.
– BASF organization worked with Zhuhai Fucheng Science and Technology Co. Ltd, one of the major producers of retort pouches and food packaging in China, to develop a food cooking bag that supports efficient production. This bag can withstand high temperatures of disinfection, with much steam blocking performance.
– Moreover, food companies are expanding their businesses, in terms of geography and product lines, to cater to this rising demand for packaged food.
– With the increasing revenue of dried processed food in the country, it is evident that the demand for flexible packaging products will increase, driving the market growth forward.
Plastic to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Plastics are one of the most preferred materials in terms of packaging applications, owing to factors such as performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Plastics are the primary raw material for flexible packages. Some of the commonly used polymers are polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP).
– The government regulations against single-use plastic packaging material are causing many companies to ramp up their eco-friendly plastic alternatives. Biodegradable plastics made from the agricultural sources, such as corn and sugar cane are emerging as an alternative to traditional petroleum-based products.
– Furthermore, Chinas production of polylactide acid (PLA), a type of biodegradable plastic raw material, is expected to rise quickly from a very small base in the near future, providing cheaper raw materials to the local packaging industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
China Flexible Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Material
6.1.1 Plastic
6.1.2 Paper
6.1.3 Aluminium Foil
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Food
6.2.2 Medical & Pharmaceutical
6.2.3 Consumer Products
6.2.4 Other End-user Industries
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Sealed Air (China) Co. Ltd
7.1.2 Mondi (China) Film Technology Co. Ltd.
7.1.3 Tetra Pak International SA
7.1.4 Berry Global Group Inc.
7.1.5 Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific (Amcor Limited)
7.1.6 Huhtamaki OYJ
7.1.7 Southern Packaging Group Limited
7.1.8 Texin Pack Printing Co. Ltd.
7.1.9 Huangshan Novel Co. Ltd
7.1.10 Hunan Xinxiangwei Packaging Co. Ltd
7.1.11 Kinderway Packaging Co.
7.1.12 Zhe Jiang Fang Ding Soft Packing Co. Ltd
7.1.13 JiangSu CaiHua Packaging Group Company
7.1.14 Shanghai AirPaq Packing Tech Development Co. Ltd
7.1.15 Wuxi Huaxing Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd
7.1.16 Jiangsu Shenkai Packaging High-tech Co. Ltd
7.1.17 Hangzhou Hansin New Packing Material Co. Ltd
7.1.18 Jieshou Tianhong New Material Co. Ltd
7.1.19 Jiangsu Litel Green Packaging Co. Ltd
7.1.20 Zhejiang Chengde Package Technology Co. Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
