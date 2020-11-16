China Flexible Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “China Flexible Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Flexible Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Flexible packaging is the process of packaging in which the container or the package is made of flexible or easily yielding materials, which when filled or closed, can be readily changed in shape. The packaging materials used can be made of paper, plastic film, foil, or any combination of these.

The china flexible packaging market was valued at USD 33.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 44.75 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing demand from end-user industries such as food, pharmaceutical and medical, personal care, and household care, are expected to create a significant demand for flexible packaging products over the forecast period in the country.

– Despite the presence of a large base for packaging in the country, flexible packaging still recorded the strongest growth, and the fastest among all packaging types, driven by its low cost, and many product advantages.

-Moreover, the demand for frozen food in China is on the edge of further growth, owing to the rapid development of food outlets, along with reduced tariff barriers on frozen food imports by the government. The preference and influence of western foodservice in the country are increasing. This trend of expanding western restaurants and dishes is expected to raise the demand for seafood, such as sushi, platters, lobsters, and oysters.

-According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the operating revenue of frozen food manufacturers in China is expected to reach USD 11,992 million by 2020 from USD 11,608 million in 2018.

-With increasing Chinese consumers inclining toward products containing fish, meat, and vegetables, which are mainly retort-packed to keep them shelf-stable, is a factor driving the market. Moreover, readymade meals have also gained increased popularity among consumers in the country.

-Packaging companies also need to comply with the strict governmental laws and certification policies, which increases their operational difficulties as they need to meet the set standards, thereby hindering the marketâ€™s growth. Major Key Players:

Sealed Air (China) Co. Ltd

Mondi (China) Film Technology Co. Ltd.

Tetra Pak International SA

Berry Global Group Inc.

Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific (Amcor Limited)

Huhtamaki OYJ

Southern Packaging Group Limited

Texin Pack Printing Co. Ltd.

Huangshan Novel Co. Ltd

Hunan Xinxiangwei Packaging Co. Ltd

Kinderway Packaging Co.

Zhe Jiang Fang Ding Soft Packing Co. Ltd

JiangSu CaiHua Packaging Group Company

Shanghai AirPaq Packing Tech Development Co. Ltd

Wuxi Huaxing Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Shenkai Packaging High-tech Co. Ltd

Hangzhou Hansin New Packing Material Co. Ltd

Jieshou Tianhong New Material Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Litel Green Packaging Co. Ltd