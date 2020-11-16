Robotic Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Robotic Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Robotic Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352750
Scope of the Report:
Sensors for the robotics industry include various types of sensors such as force & torque sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, proximity sensor, and other sensors like image and collision sensors. The market study is focused on specific robots (autonomous robots and collaborative robots – cobots), where sensors play a major role in robotic functions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352750
Key Market Trends:
Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry
– In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.
– Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.
– To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.
Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to noteworthy implementation of industrial robots in various countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications, owing to the massive deployment in the countrys dominating semiconductor and automotive manufacturing industries.
– As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies such as India and Japan, there is vast potential for growth in this regional market. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the sensors in the robotics market.
– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales in India increased by 30% in 2017 as compared to the previous year of 2016. Additionally, 62% of this annual surge was achieved only through the automotive industry in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352750
Robotic Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Surge in Demand for Industrial Robotics
4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Robots in Logistics and Transportation Application
4.3.3 Technological Advancements in Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Slow Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Regions
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Force & Torque Sensor
5.1.2 Temperature Sensor
5.1.3 Pressure Sensor
5.1.4 Position Sensor
5.1.5 Proximity Sensor
5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors
5.2 By Industry
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Process & Packaging
5.2.4 Logistics
5.2.5 Other Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.
6.1.2 Baumer Group
6.1.3 FANUC Corporation
6.1.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.7 OMRON Corporation
6.1.8 Sensata Technologies, Inc.
6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.10 Tekscan, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Transmission Shafts Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Amorphous Metal Ribbons Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Metal Slider Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Automotive Safety Products Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Microencapsulated Pesticides Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
PC Gaming Headsets Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Lawn Scarifiers Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Avocado Oil Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
VOC’s Rotor Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co