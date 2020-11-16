Robotic Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Robotic Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Robotic Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Sensors for the robotics industry include various types of sensors such as force & torque sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, proximity sensor, and other sensors like image and collision sensors. The market study is focused on specific robots (autonomous robots and collaborative robots – cobots), where sensors play a major role in robotic functions.

The robotic sensors market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. With the emergence of autonomous robots in the industrial sector, sensor manufacturers got the right spot to augment their product offering in reciprocation with the need for sensing equipment. Currently, most of the industries like industrial manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, defense, and many others have adopted autonomous robotics technology as their main mode of the manufacturing process.

– Owing to the new trend of collaborative robots (Cobots), where humans and machines are working hand-in-hand, sensors are playing a major role in avoiding accidents and in improving the manufacturing process. According to the Robotic Industries Association, by 2025, Cobots will have a market share of 34% among all robots in the global market.

The surge in demand for industrial robotics, increased adoption of robots in logistics and transportation application and technological advancements in collaborative robots (Cobots) are some of the factors anticipated to drive the robotic sensors market. However, the slow adoption rate in underdeveloped regions will hamper the sales of robotic sensors market in the forecast period.

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

Baumer Group

FANUC Corporation

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

OMRON Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.