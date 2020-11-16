Big Data Technology and Service Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Big Data Technology and Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Big Data Technology and Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Not knowing the best way to read, understand, and apply data can actually cost a business lost revenue opportunities, lower efficiency and productivity and quality issues. Big data is a term that describes the large volume of data (both structured and unstructured). With the rapid growth in analytic capabilities on cloud platforms, users leveraged large cloud vendors more prominently for analytical software in 2018.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. The US Census Bureau reported that 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of big data services for cloud.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers details and transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing volume of shoppers’ data, the need for big data services is also growing.
– Big data services are also used for forecasting demand and tracking customer journey from research to purchase.
– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient big data technologies.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of big data services in India.
– While global banks in Asia-Pacific (APAC) have been adopting big data in droves, more local banks in the region are now doing so to gain a â€œsecond-mover advantage.
– According to Oracle, Indian enterprises are adopting big data and visual tools to improve operations and enhance customer experience at a greater pace than the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries.
– For cities such as Hong Kong, rooted as one of the worlds leading hubs for financial services and home to an array of data-rich industries including banking, communications and media, transport and logistics, the opportunities to capitalize on these data assets are immense.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Big Data Technology and Service Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Data Discovery and Visualization Tools is Expanding the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Hacking and Tampering of Generated Data by Insiders or Third Party is Challenging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Delivery Mode
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Telecom & IT
5.2.2 Energy & Power
5.2.3 BFSI
5.2.4 Retail
5.2.5 Manufacturing
5.2.6 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.7 Engineering & Construction
5.2.8 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
5.2.9 Other End -user Verticals (Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.7 SAS Institute
6.1.8 Information Builders Inc.
6.1.9 MicroStrategy Incorporated
6.1.10 Accenture PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
