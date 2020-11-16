Big Data Technology and Service Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Big Data Technology and Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Big Data Technology and Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Not knowing the best way to read, understand, and apply data can actually cost a business lost revenue opportunities, lower efficiency and productivity and quality issues. Big data is a term that describes the large volume of data (both structured and unstructured). With the rapid growth in analytic capabilities on cloud platforms, users leveraged large cloud vendors more prominently for analytical software in 2018.

The big data technology and service market was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 79.5 billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 25.4 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Across the world, people are exchanging information which is going to increase in the coming years. Domo Inc estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth by 2020 end.

– Owing to this, increasing adoption of data discovery and visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI is driving the market growth. It enables decision-makers to understand complex concepts, as well as identify new trends and patterns with ease. It helps organizations identify key trends, which is not possible by looking at quantitative data, thus improving the company’s bottom line.

– The huge amount of data generated and stored is susceptible to hacking and tampering by insiders or third party. This will compromise the security of stored data. It will directly affect the big data technology vendors whose reputation will be at risk.

