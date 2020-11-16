Seismic Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Seismic Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Seismic Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Seismic Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

– Offshore segment accounts for the largest share in the seismic services market. Offshore seismic data usually have much higher quality compared to that of onshore, due to a number of favorable conditions, including repeatable and consistent sources, good conditions for coupling at sources and receivers, and the uniform property of water as the medium.

– In early 2019, BP uncovered new resources in its Gulf of Mexico operations, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil at its Thunder Horse field, and an additional 400 million barrels of oil at the Atlantis field, with the help of Wolfspar seismic technology.

– The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has estimated that around 47% of all the remaining resources on the shelf is still undiscovered. Adding to this, there are around 350 undeveloped discoveries in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) containing 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe).

– Therefore, factors such as increasing exploration and production (E&P) activities in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves and increasing efforts by the oil and gas majors to tap the undiscovered reserves are expected to drive the offshore seismic services market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America witnessed increasing offshore exploration in the regions, such as the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). GoM has widespread untapped resources, which creates opportunities for the oil and gas exploration companies. Thus, explorations in this region drive the seismic services market.

– During the beginning of 2018, the Trump administration allowed new offshore oil and gas exploration and development activity, in nearly all the US coastal waters, opening more than a billion acre in the Arctic, and along the Eastern Seaboard.

– However, the plan has been stalled for several months, mainly due to protest from several states blocking Donald Trumps order, to lift a ban on energy leasing in Arctic waters. Such a scenario has held the potential growth of seismic services in the country, especially in the offshore sector

– After months of delay in November 2018, the Trump administration announced that it had approved seismic testing for oil and natural reserves, along the US East Coast.

– Recent discoveries in offshore Mexico are estimated to be much larger than recent finds in the US GoM, at comparable depths. Such factors have been attracting foreign companies to invest in Mexicos oil and gas exploration sector, and in turn, driving the demand for seismic services.

– The offshore oil and gas sector is offering a better market for seismic service, when compared to the onshore oil and gas sector in Canada. In 2018, Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board offered exploration license for 16 parcels, totaling 3,941,046 hectares in the Eastern Newfoundland Region, and one in the Jeanne dArc Region. Therefore, the above mentioned factors such as new oil and gas discoveries and approval for seismic testing are expected to drive the seismic services market in North America over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Seismic Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service

5.1.1 Data Acquisition

5.1.2 Data Processing and Interpretation

5.2 Location of Deployment

5.2.1 Onshore

5.2.2 Offshore

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Halliburton Company

6.4.2 BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.3 CGG SA

6.4.4 Fugro NV

6.4.5 ION Geophysical Corporation

6.4.6 PGS ASA

6.4.7 Polarcus Ltd

6.4.8 SAExploration Holdings Inc

6.4.9 Schlumberger Ltd

6.4.10 SeaBird Exploration Plc

6.4.11 Shearwater GeoServices AS

6.4.12 TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

6.4.13 Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)

6.4.14 China Oilfield Services Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

