Cable Management Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Scope of the Report:

Cable management refers to the management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet. Products such as cable trays, cable ladders, and cable baskets are used to support a cable through cabling routes. With the ongoing developments and need for upgrading the existing technologies, in various verticals such as IT and Telecom, healthcare, energy, and utility the need for cable management is also growing. Moreover, the ability to quickly access the cables that need to be maintained, troubleshoot the network and hardware and perform basic tasks are some of the reasons cable management is important.

Market Overview:

The cable management market was valued at USD 20.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 34.08 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.94 %, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With ongoing technological progression with an aim to circumvent electrical & mechanical losses across a network will positively influence the transmission lime market which in return will boost the market for cable management.

– Further, increasing reserves in smart grid technology, growing renewable energy production, and government initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems are expected to drive this market. Proper cable management will help in fire safety and determining the defective wire which will reduce any hazardous event during transmission and distribution systems or energy production.

– Moreover, the cable management for optical fiber cables provides network reliability, better performance along with bend radius protection, and physical protection. Therefore, ongoing developments in telecommunication and the need for repair and maintenance of the existing technology foster the growth of the cable management market.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials such as plastic, and aluminum are one of the key factors which are hindering the growth of this market.

