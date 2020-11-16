Palletizer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Palletizer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Palletizer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An automatic palletizer is a machine that enables the automatic stacking of goods and products. It also enables the depalletizing or unloading of goods. Robotic palletizers provide a viable method to reduce operational costs and improve work efficiency for industries that employ the manual workforce for repetitive tasks, such as loading/unloading goods, packaging, and palletizing. Owing to the intense growth in demand in sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare, and others across the globe, the future scope for the market also increases.

Market Overview:

The palletizer market accounted for USD 2.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to touch USD 3.08 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2019-2024. With the increasing trend of Industry 4.0, the automation of material handling operations is also growing which in result will drive the robotic palletizer market.

– A palletizer is a machine that enables the automatic stacking of goods and products. It also enables the depalletizing or unloading of goods. Thus the palletizers ensure time-saving and achieve operational excellence coupled with ease to operate, thereby, the use of automatic palletizers is growing on a large scale at industries and factories.

– Moreover, the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which has been conducted under the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, has established that workplace injuries have decreased by 25% in 10 years, due to the advent of various technologies in the workplace. Thus, when considering the safety that robotic palletizer offers compared to a person stacking and lifting, the overall savings are more significant and palletizers continue to prove profitable for packaging and packing products.

– However, the high equipment cost coupled with high maintenance cost is acting as a restraint for the market during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.

ABB Ltd.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell Intelligrated

KION Group AG

Krones AG

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Sidel

YASKAWA Electric Corp.

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.