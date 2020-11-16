E-Commerce Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “E-Commerce Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-Commerce Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352743

Scope of the Report:

The e-commerce packaging consists of primary and secondary packaging made of differenet material and shapes made for several products. The Scope of the Report: for e-commerce packaging market is limited to the solutions offered by vendors of different material and their respective applications for a wide range of e-commerce products.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352743

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Consumers electronics are shaping consumers lifestyle in terms of security, communications, and entertainment. Over 1.92 billion people estimated to shop online in the year 2019. Consumer electronics is the segments which have shorter changeover period. Also, the adoption of consumer electronics is reaching the new high every month; resulting in increasing number of shipments year on year.

– E-Commerce has gained the trust of consumers in terms of quality deliverables and aftersales support, which is encouraging them for multiple orders online. In response to this, packaging solution providers are offering robust packaging solutions to sustain damages during handling and logistics.

– The mobile market is the refreshed category of consumer electronics which have the highest penetration, and with continuous development by the technologies, the mobile market growth is multiplying. Also, in response to this growth, e-commerce companies are partnering for their launches and distribution, resulting in the growing demand for the e-commerce packaging market.

– Many e-commerce companies are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions in order to reduce plastic wastes and moving towards paper-based packaging. The trend is also expected to hit the consumer electronics segment, which is sensitive to external impacts with better designing to make packaging more robust. For instance, e-commerce giant Amazon introduced Frustration-Free Packaging solution for eliminating the additional shipping boxes. By December 2017, the company has avoided 360 million shipping boxes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold the largest Share

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for the e-commerce industry. Increasing customer base due to growing economies of the major countries like India and China is driving the growing number of e-commerce shipments in the regions. Hence, it will drive the demand for more packaging solutions in the region.

– Witnessing driven by a young demographic profile, IBEF has stated that increasing internet penetration and relative better economic performance, Indias E-commerce revenue is expected to jump from USD 39 billion in 2017 to USD 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual rate of 51 percent, the highest in the world.

– Government initiatives encouraging digitalization are continually introducing people to online modes of commerce and driving the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions in the region. India continues to have a favorable FDI policy of 100% FDI, which is encouraging companies like Amazon to build a stronger base in the country.

– In April 2018, Amazon announced its plans to add five new fulfillment centers in India and retain its position as the largest warehousing space provider in the country. The Indian government is also backing Amazon’s aim to reduce the use of plastic packagings for e-commerce.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352743

E-Commerce Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Interest towards Convenient Shopping solutions

4.2.2 Growing Proliferation Towards Online Retailing and the emergence of Omni-channel Presence

4.2.3 Focus Towards Sustainable Packaging Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Growth in the Underdeveloped Economies

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Corrugated Board

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Fashion and Apparel

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Food & Beverages

5.2.4 Personal Care Products

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 International Paper Company

6.1.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.5 DS Smith PLC

6.1.6 Klabin SA

6.1.7 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Pacman LLC

6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd.

6.1.12 Shorr Packaging Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Household Sports Equipment Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Car Mats Parts and Accessories Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Breast Cancer Diagnostic Technologies Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

Push Broom Scanner Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Speargun Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

Sterilization Technologies Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Ultrafilters Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

Liquild Non-woven Filter Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

Inverted Sugar Syrups Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co