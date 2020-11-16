Barrier Films Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Barrier Films Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Barrier Films market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Barrier films are usually multilayer films that are being designed to be impenetrable to gas migration to protect the integrity and quality of the product packed inside it. These films are used to protect various types of product ranging from food to pharmaceuticals to electronics.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Food Industry to Hold a Major Share in the Market
– The changing food habits associated with the busy lifestyle of people creates a demand for packaged food. Also, the increasing demand for packaged food can be attributed to the improving lifestyles of people, owing to the increase in disposable income, which is driving the market studied.
– The â€œsnackingâ€ trend across the globe is driving consumers to purchase â€œon-the-goâ€ food items, while also demanding healthy and improved flavor options. This has driven grocery stores, restaurants, and supermarkets to welcome this trend by offering a variety of packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals, and has further created the demand for flexible and convenient packaging with high barrier properties.
– Grab-and-go food (GNG) refers to pre-packaged, ready-to-eat food items often sold at a self-service refrigerator or something similar, which is expected to act as a significant driver for the growth of packaging forms with longer shelf life and greater barrier properties.
– With the increasing revenue of the food packaging market, it will drive the growth of the barrier films market as they are being increasingly used in the industry for packing various food products.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The North American region is witnessing a change in the consumer lifestyle trends, who are demanding convenience and portability of products, especially in the food sector, which directly drives the barriers films market.
– The food industry accounts for more than 5% of the US GDP and is still growing, owing to the greater demand for packaged foods. With the advantages like ease of use at home and on-the-go flexibility, have become necessary factors which drive the purchase of packaged foods.
– The U.S flexible packaging industry is witnessing a better growth as compared to the rigid packaging market, owing to the unique solutions provided for many packaging challenges. While considering the full life cycle of flexible packaging, it has superior sustainability attributes including using less material, less energy and creating less GHG emissions and waste, thus, making it a more suitable form of packaging. All these factors have contributed significantly to the growth of barrier films in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Barrier Films Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Replacement of Rigid Packaging Formats
4.3.2 Growing Retail Barrier Films Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Environmental Legislations For Recycling
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Oxygen and Other Gas
5.1.2 Corrosion
5.1.3 Moisture
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Bemis Company
6.1.3 Berry Global
6.1.4 Ampac Holdings, LLC
6.1.5 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
6.1.6 Constantia Flexibles Group
6.1.7 Innovia Films Limited
6.1.8 Winpak Ltd.
6.1.9 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.10 Glenroy, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
