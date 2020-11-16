Wireless Flow Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Wireless Flow Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wireless Flow Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Wireless flow sensor comprises of the flow sensor, RF transmitter, and RF receiver. Nowadays, installation doesn’t require expensive drilling, trenching, or digging, to install power or Input/Output wiring. Active and passive safety sensors have witnessed significant growth due to the need for accident mitigation systems, in the automotive sector. Emission of hazardous gases has led rules and regulation for emission control and resulted in the monitoring for the concentration of exhaust gases.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies to Drive the Market Growth
– Wireless sensors are proving to be advantageous over wireline, with a wider range of features and compatibility, and faster response and lower power consumption. Growing investments by leading players and demand for wireless technologies from end-user industries are supporting the market.
– With a growing number of companies moving toward wireless, the production costs are also declining, thereby enabling wider consumption in the market. However, lack of awareness and capital in developing markets and strong foothold of wireline sensors in traditional markets, are acting as restraints to the growth of wireless sensors, with many consumers being skeptical over the adoption of new technologies.
– Moreover, the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi, WLAN across the globe is driving the wireless sensor market.
North America to Hold a Significant Market Share
– The United States is the largest consumer of wireless flow sensors in North America. Wireless flow sensors occupy a major share in the United States with significant demand from the water and wastewater industry.
– The market in the United States region is driven by technology with consumers preferring products offering the latest technology with reliable performance. Thus, flow meters are becoming extremely popular among the end-users in this country.
– Huge investments and legislative initiatives on wireless technology in countries such as the United States and Canada have fuelled the market growth in the North American region. Moreover, the augmentation of WSN (wireless sensor network) in the region is expected to bolster the market demand for these sensors.
– With many large companies being established players in the market, the United States remains one of the prominent regions for wireless flow sensors market in the globe.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Wireless Flow Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Application of Temperature Sensors in Industries
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Temperature Sensors in Consumer Electronics
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the System
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Bluetooth
5.1.2 ZigBee
5.1.3 RFID
5.1.4 Wi-Fi
5.1.5 WLAN
5.1.6 EnOcean
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Water & Wastewater
5.2.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
5.2.3 Power Generation
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Siemens AG
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.5 ABB Ltd.
6.1.6 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.7 General Electric
6.1.8 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.9 STMicroelectronics
6.1.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
