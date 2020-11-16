Wireless Flow Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless Flow Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wireless Flow Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Wireless flow sensor comprises of the flow sensor, RF transmitter, and RF receiver. Nowadays, installation doesn’t require expensive drilling, trenching, or digging, to install power or Input/Output wiring. Active and passive safety sensors have witnessed significant growth due to the need for accident mitigation systems, in the automotive sector. Emission of hazardous gases has led rules and regulation for emission control and resulted in the monitoring for the concentration of exhaust gases.

Market Overview:

The wireless flow sensors market was valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.32 billion by 2024, projecting a CAGR of 27.07%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With a lot of innovation and modern technologies such as Coriolis, ultrasonic, magnetic, and vortex flow sensors are a significant competition to traditional measurement technologies, these advanced technologies have also witnessed competition among themselves. Each technique has its pro and cons that make it suited for a specific application.

– The revival of the oil & gas and the expanding infrastructure in the water & wastewater industry are likely to drive growth in the medium to long term. Growth opportunities are opening in developing economies, such as China and India that have developed their oil and gas and chemical industries.

– The increasing quest for new energy sources, renewable energy development, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers which are making the wireless flow sensors market to grow with a boom.

– The wireless flow sensors market is being hindered by the maturity of the end-user segment and environmental impact on sensors. Manufacturers are investing in R&D activities, as accuracy and reliability are primary product selection criteria. Moreover, industry participants emphasize on product differentiation to avoid price competition. Major Key Players:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

General Electric

Emerson Electric Company

STMicroelectronics