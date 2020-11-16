Beverage Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Beverage Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Beverage Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Beverage manufacturers are focusing on offering a better product with the packaging that is easy-to-handle, eco-friendly, and keeps the product fresh for a long time. Packaging innovation is becoming a norm for beverage companies with smaller package size, situational package types, and multi-packs. Different types of the product depending upon the beverages are packed using various materials.

The beverage packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.20%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, the beverage sector in the US accounted for nearly 50% of the packaging market.

– The increasing importance of preserving the quality of the content has made effective packaging a necessity in the beverages industry. Growing demand for extended shelf life has directed beverage manufacturers to emphasize on developing sustainable and durable packaging solutions, which can essentially reduce the storage cost, and complement the beverage packaging market.

– A prospering beverage industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China, buoyed by the presence of a large consumer base is expected to drive the beverage packaging market over the forecast period.

Protein-based beverages and herbal drinks are another very popular type of drink among athletes and common people. The increasing consumption of these drinks adds on to the market demand. However, the market is anticipated to be challenged by stringent environmental norms associated with the use of plastics and its additives, in packaging.

