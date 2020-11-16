Smart Solar Solutions Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Smart Solar Solutions Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Solar Solutions market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Smart solar device is an equipment that helps in extracting solar energy at a very high conversion efficiency. Various energy requirement can be satisfied with the application of solar energy systems. With the progress in technology, the devices are being developed to operate in a smart environment. Smart solar devices help in minimizing wastage and utilizes the power in the best way possible to harness the energy available and improve the efficiency of devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Government Subsidies on Solar Power to Drive the Market Growth
– The ever-growing energy demand from residential and industrial end users and depleting natural resources have resulted in the need to control the energy consumption and switch to more efficient and cleaner energy generation source.
– Governments around the world are looking for cost-effective solutions and are encouraging the public by giving subsidies, shifting to green solutions, in turn, pushing the adoption of smart solar solutions. For instance, several policy measures have been set in place by MNRE to support the achievement of Indias 2022 solar goals.
– An amendment has been made to the National Tariff Policy to include provisions for Renewable Generation Obligations and Renewable Purchase Obligations. The policy requires state-owned power distribution companies to purchase 8% of their energy from solar by 2022 and mandates thermal power plant operators to have a certain amount of renewable components in any newly installed capacity.
– Further, solar energy plays a big part in reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a sustainable energy future. It can be used for cooling, heating, lighting, electrical power, transportation, and even environmental clean-up. The global solar installed capacity was 227 GW in 2015, which rose to 305 GW in 2016, driven by the United States and China.
– The United Kingdom led Europe in solar growth, despite the cutting down of incentives for householders to fit solar panels. Germany, which moved several years ago to subsidize and build a solar industry, still retains the crown for total solar capacity.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Smart solar solutions are gaining momentum extensively in Asia-Pacific. Many nations in this region consider smart solar solutions as a middle-out innovation growth.
– With the focus of the energy industry shifting toward renewable energy sources, the solar industry is witnessing increased demand from this region as favorable policies like the FIT scheme in Japan have shown in the recent past. Growing grid automation and demand response investments in Japan, India, and South Korea are helping this industry progress forward.
– The Chinese solar power industry has been the fastest growing market for the past few years. China deployed a record 53.06 GW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2017. The capacity additions were 54% higher than in 2016. At the end of 2017, Chinas cumulative installed solar capacity amounted to 130.25 GW, with solar PV accounting for 7.2% of the countrys total power generation capacity.
– China’s growth can be attributed to the Feed-In tariff policy of the government that has helped solar energy penetrate at a much faster rate than expected earlier.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smart Solar Solutions Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Subsidies on Solar Power Will Drive Growth
4.3.2 Decreasing Installation Cost and Increasing Conversion Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Maintenance and Operation Cost
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Photovoltaic Cells
5.1.2 Photovoltaic Panels
5.1.3 Invertors
5.1.4 Generators
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Asset Management
5.2.2 Network Monitoring
5.2.3 Meter Data Management
5.2.4 Remote Metering
5.3 By End-User Application
5.3.1 Commercial
5.3.2 Industrial
5.3.3 Residential
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Siemens AG
6.1.2 ABB Ltd
6.1.3 GE Renewable Energy
6.1.4 Echelon Corporation
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 Silver Spring Networks (Itron, Inc.)
6.1.7 Smart Solar Ltd.
6.1.8 Trilliant Incorporated
6.1.9 Urban Green Energy Inc.
6.1.10 Aclara Software Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
