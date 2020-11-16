Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Rights Management (DRM) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Digital rights management is a software application or technology-enabled solution to control and monitor the unauthorized access of the digital content. Digital rights management software is used to limit the use and further distribution of proprietary material through encryption technology and restrictive licensing agreements. The software prevents printing or copying, further limiting the number of devices on which digital media can be installed and thereby restricting access to varied documents. Both the media as well as document types are considered under the scope of the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share
– With the growing consumption of digital content and expanding the subscriber base of the online content based publisher, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.
– The digital media content created or utilized by enterprises is anticipated to increase in the innovative content creation and sharing platforms, which are being incorporated within the enterprise infrastructure. This digital content needs to be securely stored and managed in order to comply with the legal requirements including the intellectual property (IP) rights.
– Moreover, piracy and thefts of the digital content are hampering the market thereby causing revenue losses for digital content owners and providers. For instances, in 2016, HBO experienced revenue loss to a great extent, due to piracy of its popular show â€˜The Game of Thrones. Hence, in order to generate and protect revenue from digital assets, the need to obstruct the piracy and unauthorized access to digital assets and to monitor the fair usage is increasing. This rising demand is anticipated to drive the global digital rights management market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region
– The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increase in the number of investments done by the leading vendors in this region. Several projects undertaken by the government to counter the theft of original data are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.
– The increasing adoption of IPTV, OTT, and IoT technologies are rising at a tremendous rate among consumers across the region. Also, Asia-Pacific consists of a significant amount of customer base as compared to the other regions., which is helping to drive the demand for the application of DRM market during the forecast period.
– Moreover, the rise in the presence of startup companies, offering innovative solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users Due to the Rising Popularity of Social Media Platforms
4.3.2 Increase in the Demand for Smart Devices for Media Access
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of standardization
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Organization Size
5.1.1 Large Enterprises
5.1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Media &Â Entertainment
5.3.2 IT & Telecommunication
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Education
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE
6.1.2 Oracle Corp.
6.1.3 Adobe System Inc.
6.1.4 OpenText Corporation
6.1.5 Axiom Global Inc.
6.1.6 ArtistScope
6.1.7 Vitrium Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Locklizard Limited
6.1.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.10 Widevine Technologies Inc.
6.1.11 Bynder LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
