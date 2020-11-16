Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Rights Management (DRM) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352734

Scope of the Report:

Digital rights management is a software application or technology-enabled solution to control and monitor the unauthorized access of the digital content. Digital rights management software is used to limit the use and further distribution of proprietary material through encryption technology and restrictive licensing agreements. The software prevents printing or copying, further limiting the number of devices on which digital media can be installed and thereby restricting access to varied documents. Both the media as well as document types are considered under the scope of the market.

Market Overview:

Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 12.65% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The continuous evolution of the internet as a platform for business and the enterprises are adopting the Digital rights management solution thereby dealing with the digital content to be used, that include sources, coupled with the information on where the digital file originated along with the scope & reach of the associated access rights.

– Various businesses are anticipated to implement bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies wherein the employees use their own devices for accessing the company information, furthermore, expanding the risk of proprietary document theft to the mobile platforms.

– The increasing array of content available over the internet has provided the consumers and businesses more options, which has motivated intellectual property holders and content owners to protect their content.

– Moreover, the rising IT investments by financial institutes due to the growth in the cloud-based deployment is driving the demand for DRM solutions globally. However, the lack of awareness about technology usage among professionals may have an adverse effect on this market. Major Key Players:

SAP SE

Oracle Corp.

Adobe System Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Axiom Global Inc.

ArtistScope

Vitrium Systems Inc.

Locklizard Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Widevine Technologies Inc.