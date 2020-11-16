Insight as a Service Application Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Insight as a Service Application Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Insight as a Service Application market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Insight as a service application is a cloud-based service which provides insights to various business corporations and also aids in providing concrete steps that are required to leverage these insights towards achieving business goals. To stay ahead in the market and have real-time information about the functioning of business and its stakeholders the market segment has seen an upward demand pattern.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Expected to Have Significant Growth
– BFSI sector is expected to have significant growth for this market. Due to new digital technologies, rapid changes in customer expectations, and emerging agile competitors, it is increasingly becoming difficult for banks to attract, retain, and upsell todays digitally empowered customers.
– Customer intelligence and analytics for banking enables retail banks to create exceptional customer experiences that drive loyalty, differentiation, and growth. Banks can attract and acquire new customers, retain and sell more to current customers, and market segments, and drive operational costs down.
– For instance, TCSs Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I) for Banking helps retail banks transition from product-centric to customer-centric enterprises, while running leaner and smarter. IT Company Mindtree is focused on helping banks and financial institutions to better engage with customers and users.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Have Significant Growth
– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and is anticipated to lead the Insight as a service application market over the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration coupled with developing technology in various economies, including China, India, and South Korea, can be attributed to high growth in this region.
– This region is expected to grow at a higher rate in the near future due to large investments being made in the data insights services to make better customer experiences and streamline the business operations. Various Industry verticals across the region are fast maturing in their aptitudes to leverage Insights-as-a-Service technology. Data-driven industries belonging to this region such as BFSI, retail & consumer goods, media & communications, and services (including Internet companies) are leading in high adoption and capitalization of their data assets.
– Countries such as Japan, China, and India are advancing due to the improving economy, which will support the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, spurting industrialization across the region is acting as a critical driving force driving the growth of the market in the area. There is a rise in ICT expenditure by the government in this region, further leading to more opportunity for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Insight as a Service Application Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Big Data and IoT
4.3.2 Increasing Customer Engagement
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security and Safety Concerns
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Mode
5.1.1 Public Cloud
5.1.2 Private Cloud
5.1.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 IT & Telecom
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Retail
5.2.5 Energy
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.2 Accenture PLC
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Dell EMC
6.1.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
6.1.6 GoodData Corporation
6.1.7 Capgemini SE
6.1.8 SmartFocus Limited
6.1.9 Zephyr Health Inc.
6.1.10 NTT Data Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
