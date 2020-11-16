South Africa Skincare Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “South Africa Skincare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. South Africa Skincare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
South Africa skincare market a range of products including face care and body care available through hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other point of sales dominating the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand Among Increasing Women Workforce
The country is experiencing a decent contribution of women in the workforce in recent years which remains one of the key factors boosting the demand for skin care products in the country. Moreover, South African women, in particular, are mostly inclined to herbal and natural ingredients preferring natural active ingredients derived from vegetable extracts, like lavender, aloe vera, and other essential oils. Eyeing on the trend, many manufacturers are introducing innovative products incorporated with active ingredients.
Online Sales to Foster the South Africa Skincare Market
The rapid development of technology in the country is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of e-commerce in the country. The evolution of easy payments methods in the country is also one of the prominent drivers for the e-commerce market. The launch of Rabaki, an online retail store, is offering opportunities for locally present brands to improve their sales and stabilize in the prevailing uncertain economic situations. This is further driving the domestic brands and international brands that have a presence in the country to offer more products via e-commerce.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
South Africa Skincare Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Face Care
5.1.1.1 Cleansers
5.1.1.2 Masks
5.1.1.3 Exfoliators/Scrubs
5.1.1.4 Oils/Serums
5.1.1.5 Moisturizers
5.1.1.6 Others
5.1.2 Body Care
5.1.2.1 Body Lotions
5.1.2.2 Body Wash
5.1.2.3 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarkets
5.2.2 Specialist Retail Stores
5.2.3 Online Retail Stores
5.2.4 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Avon Products
6.4.2 Estee Lauder Inc
6.4.3 Unilever
6.4.4 Procter & Gamble
6.4.5 Beiersdorf AG
6.4.6 Clarins
6.4.7 L’Oreal S.A.
6.4.8 Nimue Skincare International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
