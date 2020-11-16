South Africa Skincare Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “South Africa Skincare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. South Africa Skincare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

South Africa skincare market a range of products including face care and body care available through hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other point of sales dominating the market.

South Africa skincare market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing awareness about skin rituals and urge to have a beautiful and younger appearance is driving product sales, allowing deeper penetration and expansion to new markets.

– Consumers in the region are showing great interest in products formulated with natural and organic ingredients. Dermalogica, a European cosmetic brand, emphasizes the use of goat milk in its product formulations

– With the growth of the middle class and increased spending power across many socio-economic groups in South Africa, demand for affordable, but reliable quality skin care products exist, to fulfil the requirements of different ethnic groups and meet the demand for natural ingredients

Avon Products

Estee Lauder Inc

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

L’Oreal S.A.