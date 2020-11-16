Food Preservatives Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Food Preservatives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Food Preservatives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global food preservatives market offers a variety of preservatives including natural and synthetic type applicable to beverage, dairy & frozen product, bakery, meat, poultry & seafood, confectionery, oils & fat, and other industries. The study also covers a global level analysis for the major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Market Overview:

Global food preservatives market is forecasted to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by the increasing demand for clean label solutions, rising consumption of processed and packaged food, and complexity in the supply chain in the food industry. The increasing penetration in the organized retail sector is likely to drive the food preservative market, particularly in emerging markets.

– The major restraints for the market include the higher cost of natural preservatives (which are in higher demand) and consumer awareness on the side effects of synthetic preservatives.

Major Key Players:

