Food Preservatives Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Food Preservatives Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Food Preservatives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Global food preservatives market offers a variety of preservatives including natural and synthetic type applicable to beverage, dairy & frozen product, bakery, meat, poultry & seafood, confectionery, oils & fat, and other industries. The study also covers a global level analysis for the major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Functional Beverages
The booming beverage industry is majorly uplifting the consumption of ingredients including preservatives which is most likely to foster the market growth. The properties of drinks such as high water activity demand the irreplaceable use of preservatives in the beverage industry is to avoid the change in taste, the color, and bitter aftertaste. Moreover, with the rise in demand for functional beverages, the market for natural preservatives is gaining momentum. Manufacturers are embracing innovation for gaining a position in the market by incorporating the organically sourced preservatives in the product formulation. Key players such as Cargill, Incorporated offers a range of natural preservatives to cater to the growing demand.
North America Holds the Maximum Revenue Contribution in the Market
The rising demand for convenience and processed food is propelling the manufacturers to use food preservatives, to enhance the shelf life of the food products. Moreover, North America is a major exporter of fruits, thus increasing the demand for preservatives. Awareness related to several risks associated with chemical preservatives has driven the market for natural preservatives. North America has highly regulated policies with respect to the commercialization of food products and ingredients. Such regulations have offered lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers to introduce novel preservatives with minimum or no side-effects on human health. The companies, as a part of their strategy, are spending significant amounts in developing techniques to produce preservatives using more natural ingredients rather than synthetic inputs.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Food Preservatives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Natural
5.1.2 Synthetic
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Beverage
5.2.2 Dairy & Frozen Product
5.2.3 Bakery
5.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
5.2.5 Confectionery
5.2.6 Oils & Fat
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.2 Kerry Inc.
6.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.4 DuPont
6.4.5 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Basel
6.4.6 Corbion N.V.
6.4.7 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.8 BASF SE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
