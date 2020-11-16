Natural Food Colorants Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Natural Food Colorants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Natural Food Colorants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global natural food colorants market offers a range of products applicable to beverage, dairy & frozen product, bakery, meat, poultry & seafood, confectionery, oil & fat, and other industries. The study also covers a global level analysis for the major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Market Overview:

Global natural food colorants market is forecasted to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The health-enhancing properties of natural colors, combined with the organic properties in the natural products, is also increasing the appeal for the same.

– Restraints in natural colorants are mainly due to the higher production cost of fermentation pigments, compared to pigments of synthetic origin or extracted from natural source.

– FDA uses the term â€˜exempt color additivesâ€™ to indicate that they are exempted from the certification process.

Major Key Players:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DDW The Colour House

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DuPont

Dohler GmbH

Naturex