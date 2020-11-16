Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Fish Oil Omega-3 Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fish Oil Omega-3 market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global Fish Oil Omega-3 market broadly covers fish oil from species such as nchovy, Cod Liver, Menhaden, Tuna, Sardine, Salmon, Other Species & respective scope in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand from Supplement and Functional Food Application Segments
The rise in demand of dietary supplements and functional foods is one of the key factor driving the fish oil omega-3 market. North America and Europe are two major lucrative markets for the consumption of fish oils in pharmaceutical, supplements, and functional food application sectors. The developed markets of the United States, Western Europe, and Japan have a significant share of geriatric population, the rising health concerns and increasing occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases in these markets have given impetus to the incorporation of fish oil omega-3 ingredients in nutritional and pharmaceutical applications. The nutraceuticals market, which comprises of functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in the next five years. Fish oils/omega fatty acids are one of the fastest-growing segments in the nutraceuticals industry.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market
The increasing ageing population coupled with rising health trend and awareness among the general consumers have increased the consumption of dietary supplements with in the region majorly pulling up the fish oil omega-3 market. China is one of the worlds largest producers of fishmeal and oil. However, it is primarily focusing on the production of high-quality pharma grade fish oil to increase its application in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, in Japan, the consumption of nutritional and pharmaceutical grade fish oil has significantly increased due to rising health concerns among the country’s geriatric population. Moreover, according to the United Nations Statistical Office, fish oil exports in Japan increased by 21.58% in 2017. South Korea and Southeast Asian countries hold significant market share in Rest of Asia-Pacific fish oil market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Species
5.1.1 Anchovy
5.1.2 Cod Liver
5.1.3 Menhaden
5.1.4 Tuna
5.1.5 Sardine
5.1.6 Salmon
5.1.7 Other Species
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Germany
5.2.2.5 Russia
5.2.2.6 Italy
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Reat of South America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 UAE
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Strategies Adopted By Major Players
6.3 Most Active Companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.2 Croda International Plc
6.4.3 Omega Protein Corporation
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 GC Rieber
6.4.6 TripleNine Group
6.4.7 Pelagia AS
6.4.8 Olvea Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
